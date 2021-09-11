Want to reduce the risk of serious COVID-19?New data show that the vaccine is meeting its goals

This is an excerpt from a second opinion, a weekly compilation of health and medical science news. Subscribers every Saturday morning.If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can click to subscribe here..

The vaccine works. Before moving on to some warnings, let’s get started.

Increasing global data show that the major COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduce the risk of serious illness and death if infected with the coronavirus.

This is especially true when used in conjunction with other public health measures to prevent the outbreak of infection from the beginning, and even when faced with an epidemic delta variant.

Of course, they don’t work perfectly — and I’ll talk about that later — but they really, really work.

NS Latest Canadian data More contagious delta variants were widespread from late July to late August, as announced Friday, but unvaccinated people were more likely than fully vaccinated people. Was also 36 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

South of the border, New report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Taking data from early April to mid-July, fully vaccinated individuals are at least 10 times more likely to be hospitalized or die of COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals. Shown.

And in the UK Latest public health report Indicates that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are infected. Infection rates in certain age groups are even higher among fully vaccinated individuals.

However, the situation changes significantly when it comes to the number of deaths from COVID-19. Unvaccinated individuals were at significantly higher risk of dying after being infected with the virus than vaccinated individuals of all age categories.

Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of medical microbiology and infectious diseases at the University of Manitoba at Winnipeg, said:

“That is, unless you basically kick your foot and stomp loudly, the data we see every day can quickly drown your message.”

What the vaccine does and what it doesn’t

However, reports that the vaccine does not appear to work tend to dominate headlines, such as discussions about booster shots to combat the possibility of weakened immunity and reports of post-vaccination infections. Some people in the club step on it, and others have quiet concerns. ..

Even the very high efficacy rates of mRNA vaccines in clinical trials left a small window of imperfections — and these trials allow the virus to replicate faster, spread faster, and are even more unquestionable. It happened long before it evolved to infect human hosts.

It is helpful to remember that in everyday life there is no magical way to avoid infection, other than being trapped in a bunker. It seems that it is useful to add protection such as masks and physical distance, But as one vaccine expert told the reporter earlier It is worth noting that the vaccine does not provide the same kind of physical barrier to prevent someone from coughing or sneezing.

In other words, under the right circumstances, SARS-CoV-2 can enter the body, whether or not it is vaccinated.

That’s what happens next.

COVID-19 test site at Ebra’s Place in Regina on Thursday. (Matthew Howard / CBC)

At a basic level, vaccines train the immune system to recognize specific threats. If you are vaccinated, your body is already paying attention to the virus, and if your immune system is working well, you can start repelling it. If you are not vaccinated, you are more likely to be surprised and lose the fight.

So why would COVID-19 cause serious illness or even death for fully vaccinated and highly protected people?

“Relatively speaking, the highest risk of something bad happening after a breakthrough infection is the same as those who are most at risk of something bad happening with any infection and COVID-19,” Deepta Bhattacharya said. Says. Immunologist at the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Bhattacharya is said to include people who are immunosuppressed or who are being treated for autoimmune disorders or certain types of cancer.

“These are like a significant risk of not responding well to the vaccine,” he said. “As a result, there is an increased risk of serious illness.”

New tips on who is more at risk

Most public data doesn’t really tell us much about the age and health of people suffering from these “breakthrough” infections after a full vaccination, but new tips on who usually appears in hospitals. there is.

A study presented at Lancet on Tuesday He was admitted to the Yale New Haven Health System Hospital in Connecticut from late March to early July and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 regardless of whether he was being treated for COVID-19 or other illnesses. We examined 969 patients.

During the study, only 54 of the hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated. Despite the virus-positive test, nearly half did not show symptoms of COVID-19 and came to the hospital to treat another unrelated diagnosis.

Approximately one-quarter of the patients who are actually symptomatic have severe or serious illness, and three have died. Also, in a seriously ill group of fully vaccinated patients, researchers found that the median age was about 80 years and experienced a variety of existing patients. Health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, or certain immunosuppressive drugs or conditions.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at the University Health Network in Toronto, said:

See | Specialists explain who has a serious breakthrough infection. Infectious disease specialists on people with serious breakthrough infections Dr. Isaac Bogoch, a Toronto-based infectious disease expert, said new data from the UK Public Health Service show that the majority of people with a serious breakthrough COVID-19 infection after a full vaccination. It indicates that they are elderly and suggests that the group may benefit from booster shots. 0:55

This is a small study at a hospital, but the Israeli data that make the summer headline show that even among fully vaccinated ones, after the delta variant began to circulate while the restrictions were lifted. Also showed an increase in hospitalizations nationwide.

In late august Reuters reports About half of the country’s approximately 600 COVID-19 hospitalizations were people who received two Pfizer-BioNTech shots. I’m worried at face value, but it’s still a rare event among more than 5 million fully vaccinated residents.

The majority of these seriously ill patients are elderly, suffering from other chronic illnesses, or taking immunosuppressive medications, more than 5 months ago, according to many medical professionals who helped with raw counting. He was one of the first patients in a country to be vaccinated against. In context.

“Yes, there is a breakthrough infectious disease, but when you look at it, we see a very small population compared to the total number of vaccinations offered,” said Kindrachuk of the University of Manitoba. Emphasized.

“Often people see breakthrough infections, and now they consider it a normal event among vaccinated people. All data is certainly the opposite of us. Suggests. “

In the UK, which has been severely vaccinated, authorities are calling on the public to carefully interpret the latest vaccination and infection data.

In situations where the population’s vaccination rate is very high, “the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are expected to occur in vaccinated individuals.” This is because the majority of the population is vaccinated rather than unvaccinated and there is no vaccine. Effective rate, The latest report says: ..

“This is especially true because vaccination is prioritized for individuals who are more sensitive or at high risk of serious illness.”

Countries looking to booster shots

Against the background of post-vaccination infections, there is debate about whether to provide additional vaccine doses to further strengthen people’s immune system, and if so, who should actually inoculate them.

In Canada, at least so far, the recommendation is to give a third shot Certain people with weak immunity ..

The National Advisory Board on Immunity in Canada issued a recommendation on Friday to provide some cancer patients, transplant recipients, and people with advanced HIV infection or severe immunodeficiency with a third vaccination. ..

In a statement, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Teresa Tam, said, “People with moderate or severe immunodeficiency, including those receiving immunosuppressive therapy, receive two COVID-19 vaccines. It is likely that the immune response will be reduced just by doing so. ” Released on Friday.

See | Decreased immunity provokes debate about the need for COVID-19 booster shots: Immune weakness causes debate about the need for COVID-19 booster shots Recent studies have shown that the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is diminished, but the lack of information on how serious the breakthrough case was makes booster shots necessary. There is growing debate about whether or not. 2:03

Bhattacharya of the University of Arizona said there is “wide consensus” about providing additional shots to these groups, and there is new evidence suggesting that older people should also be given additional doses. rice field.

Bogoch agreed that the booster shot program should target both the elderly and immunocompromised, but not yet to the general public in Canada. Countries such as the United States and Israel have already offered third doses to younger residents.

“It doesn’t make sense. You virtually don’t see serious and serious cases in those young cohorts,” Bogok said. “And why do you do that? What are the benefits of vaccination there?”

He explained that these vaccines are not meant to prevent the coronavirus from entering the body and replicating, which is clearly the best scenario.

Instead, Bogoch said the COVID-19 vaccine is ultimately aimed at preventing serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Not perfect — and not for everyone. But in general, they work.