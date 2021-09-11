According to a California family, five fathers died of COVID-19. A few weeks after my wife.





Los Angeles (KTLA) — The family of the endorheic empire mourned the deaths of two parents who died in COVID-19 just a few weeks away, leaving five children, the family said Friday. Daniel Mathias, a 39-year-old junior high school teacher, was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after his wife, Davie Mathias, a 37-year-old nurse in San Bernardino County, recently gave birth to her fifth child. Dying at COVID-19 The end of last month. Florida COVID-19 data show 2,448 new deaths recorded in the past week

According to the family, the couple have a newborn daughter and four children aged 7, 5, 3, and 2. Daniel’s sister-in-law, Terry Serry, said: “I want them to know how much they are loved, and I want them to know how much their parents loved them.” According to his family, Daniel was diagnosed shortly after his wife and was hospitalized immediately. His wife, Davie, was a delivery nurse at Kaiser Permanente in Fontana. According to her family, she worked throughout the pandemic until she was hospitalized for the coronavirus during her seven months of pregnancy. Both of them were intubated and treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit “for the delta variant,” according to. GoFundMe account It was started by Davie’s brother. Biden’s COVID vaccine is legal and how is it enforced?

Davey’s brother, von Serry, told KTLA that he tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to beaches and water parks with his children. When Davie was 34 weeks pregnant, six days after being hospitalized, doctors gave birth to a baby about six weeks earlier, Serry said. According to the GoFundMe page, Davie didn’t have the opportunity to meet her newborn daughter. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. We were really pulling Daniel after Davie died. We wanted him to wake up and name his baby girl,” Terry said. Said. Before being intubated, Daniel advised his family to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to avoid his situation, Serry said. “This is where God put us”: COVID-19’s deadly Florida funeral hall

“COVID doesn’t follow the rules. It doesn’t matter — you’re young and old — it can hit anyone at this point,” Serey said. He advised people not to wait for vaccination, noting that family trials changed his thinking about vaccination. “I changed my mind. When it hits this near the house, it does, it really affects you. It opens your eyes,” Serey said. Family started GoFundMe account To support the couple’s children’s meals, clothing and other expenses. As of Friday night, the page raised over $ 160,000. “We dry our tears and smile, and we try to calm everything down as much as possible, but there really isn’t a way to fix this,” Terry said.

