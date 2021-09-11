Covid-19: “Very unlikely” Oakland lowers alert level after three more Middlemore mystery incidents

It is “very unlikely” that Auckland will lower its alert level this week after a mysterious virus incident. Found at Middlemore Hospital, Experts say.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that three new cases of the virus had recently been in a hospital in Ōtāhuhu.

Continue The other two are positive After being in the same hospital.

DAVID WHITE / STUFF According to experts, the virus may not be detected in some workplaces.

Three cases included a woman who was in the hospital’s maternity unit for regular prenatal assessments on Wednesday. She developed symptoms on Thursday and was examined after advice from a midwife.

The woman was asymptomatic during hospitalization and said she had never been in contact with a case of Covid-19 or where she was interested.

The other two cases included a parent and his five-month-old baby who went to the Kidz First Emergency Department at the hospital on Friday afternoon.

Parents showed that they were not exposed to the virus or were not in a place of interest – but the child was symptomatic and tested. Both returned positive results.

Microbiologist Dr. Shiukshi Wiles He said he was worried about the incident.

Ricky Wilson / Staff Microbiologist Dr. Siouxsie Wiles said lowering alert levels in Auckland is unlikely given the mysterious case.

“we Some cases pop up that actually suggest that there is a transmission chain I don’t know what’s happening in Auckland, “said Wiles.

“It seems very unlikely that we will lower the alert level this week.”

Wiles said it was “very tricky” and it was important for anyone with symptoms to be tested.

Given that some people said they weren’t in the place of interest, Wiles said it was important to know where the virus was infected.

She said the virus may not be detected in some workplaces.

supply Professor Michael Baker said people should not consider Middlemore Hospital as a high-risk place.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker I agreed that Auckland is unlikely to see a change in alert level.

But he said people shouldn’t be worried that the case occurred after going to the hospital because it was the place where the sick person went.

The hospital was also one of the few places open under Level 4 restrictions, which did not mean that Middlemore Hospital suddenly became a high-risk place.

According to Baker, these incidents show that “areas of leakage” continue to exist, and mystery incidents had to approach zero before moving to Level 3.

HUSH NAIDOO / UNSPLASH The New Zealand Nurse Organization wants a “conservative” approach to visitor policy at alert level 4 (file photo).

Kate Weston, Nursing and Professional Services Manager for the New Zealand Nursing Organization, said she was unaware that nurses had to leave for a case at Middlemore Hospital.

The “most likely” was that the person carrying the virus went to the hospital with him instead of picking it up.

“It’s important to realize that everyone who may come to the hospital for something is exposed to Covid-19 and may be developing it.”

Weston said NZNO is always concerned if patients and staff could be exposed to the virus.

“This is part of the reason NZNO and other unions are seeking pre-hospital testing, so be prepared for staff to manage effectively and minimize risk to all staff and patients. You know exactly what you’re dealing with to get it right. “

Weston said it was important to really limit the number of visitors allowed by Auckland hospitals.

“Manukau County, on the other hand, already has a fairly restrictive visit policy. Auckland [DHB’s] Which visit policy is much more free..

“We advocate a very conservative approach to the number of people going to and from the hospital and how to keep them safe.”

The Ministry of Health said the latest information on the new case would be available on Sunday at 1:00 pm.