Watch Live: Daniel Andrews Announces 392 New COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has announced 70 new vaccine pop-up sites in the state’s most endangered zip code, as Victoria recorded 392 cases overnight. Watch Sky News Live at 11:00 am.

Victoria’s priority zip code is set to host 70 pop-up vaccination sites as the state exceeds the 65% initial vaccination rate and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announces 392 COVID-19 cases overnight. I am.

Of the 392 cases, only 107 are associated with known outbreaks, with a state active case load of 3,112.

The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that the Victoria State Government has established a “series of pop-ups” for vaccination with the state’s 100 priority zip codes.

“The first of them are five community-based pop-ups. They’re in the areas of greatest need, so the cases are in potentially increasing outbreak areas: Hume, Dandenong, and Casey,” he says. I did.

“There are about 70 sites throughout our public system-we have families as well as students, so parents as well as teachers and staff can go. This is the 55 fixed we have. Everything in addition to the site.

“All of these pop-ups are to remove another barrier and bring you a vaccination program, and you will be part of it, receiving first and second doses and playing a role. , You can unblock and protect yourself against getting serious illness. “

Andrews said 85 percent of Victoria’s active incidents were under the age of fifty.

“This is everyone’s job. This is not something for the frail elderly, as important as that group in our community, but if you wish, this is most unvaccinated. It really targets people, “he said.

The premiere also announced that there were 7,000 appointments for the first dose of AstraZeneca this week, urging Victorians to roll up their sleeves and book jabs.

Over 36,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given on Saturday, and 65% of Victorian people received their first vaccination.

Andrews said the state is only 92,000 jabs away until it reaches one million doses.

“We are running faster than planned, so we thank each and every Victorian person who went to the state clinic to get a very important vaccine,” he said.

“This is to give us choice, regain freedom, end the blockage, bring something closer to normal. Resume our important work, repair damage, and be confident and optimistic to heal this wound. I’m looking forward to next year with a strong feeling. It’s not just a pessimistic pandemic, it’s a different world. “

Currently, 147 Victorian patients are hospitalized, 34 are in the intensive care unit, and 28 are on ventilator.

Of the hospitalized cases, only one was completely vaccinated.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dan O’Brien said there was a new “serious outbreak” at the Fitzroy Community School where at least 30 staff and students were infected with the virus.

“Urgent further investigations are underway to further investigate the site, ensure that it is managed, and why it appears to be a serious outbreak,” he said.

There are also two construction sites that have been identified as potential outbreaks. One is in Boxhill and the other is in CBD.

Currently, there are 116 cases associated with Boxhill panoramas, but no new infections occurred on Saturday.

I will come more.