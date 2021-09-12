Health
Watch Live: Daniel Andrews Announces 392 New COVID-19 Cases
Prime Minister Daniel Andrews has announced 70 new vaccine pop-up sites in the state’s most endangered zip code, as Victoria recorded 392 cases overnight. Watch Sky News Live at 11:00 am.
Victoria’s priority zip code is set to host 70 pop-up vaccination sites as the state exceeds the 65% initial vaccination rate and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announces 392 COVID-19 cases overnight. I am.
Of the 392 cases, only 107 are associated with known outbreaks, with a state active case load of 3,112.
The Prime Minister announced on Sunday that the Victoria State Government has established a “series of pop-ups” for vaccination with the state’s 100 priority zip codes.
“The first of them are five community-based pop-ups. They’re in the areas of greatest need, so the cases are in potentially increasing outbreak areas: Hume, Dandenong, and Casey,” he says. I did.
“There are about 70 sites throughout our public system-we have families as well as students, so parents as well as teachers and staff can go. This is the 55 fixed we have. Everything in addition to the site.
“All of these pop-ups are to remove another barrier and bring you a vaccination program, and you will be part of it, receiving first and second doses and playing a role. , You can unblock and protect yourself against getting serious illness. “
Andrews said 85 percent of Victoria’s active incidents were under the age of fifty.
“This is everyone’s job. This is not something for the frail elderly, as important as that group in our community, but if you wish, this is most unvaccinated. It really targets people, “he said.
The premiere also announced that there were 7,000 appointments for the first dose of AstraZeneca this week, urging Victorians to roll up their sleeves and book jabs.
Over 36,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given on Saturday, and 65% of Victorian people received their first vaccination.
Andrews said the state is only 92,000 jabs away until it reaches one million doses.
“We are running faster than planned, so we thank each and every Victorian person who went to the state clinic to get a very important vaccine,” he said.
“This is to give us choice, regain freedom, end the blockage, bring something closer to normal. Resume our important work, repair damage, and be confident and optimistic to heal this wound. I’m looking forward to next year with a strong feeling. It’s not just a pessimistic pandemic, it’s a different world. “
Currently, 147 Victorian patients are hospitalized, 34 are in the intensive care unit, and 28 are on ventilator.
Of the hospitalized cases, only one was completely vaccinated.
Deputy Chief Health Officer Dan O’Brien said there was a new “serious outbreak” at the Fitzroy Community School where at least 30 staff and students were infected with the virus.
“Urgent further investigations are underway to further investigate the site, ensure that it is managed, and why it appears to be a serious outbreak,” he said.
There are also two construction sites that have been identified as potential outbreaks. One is in Boxhill and the other is in CBD.
Currently, there are 116 cases associated with Boxhill panoramas, but no new infections occurred on Saturday.
I will come more.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/watch-live-daniel-andrews-announces-392-new-covid19-cases/news-story/488603baa8ced1d861b1d2036a7909a0
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]