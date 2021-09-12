What’s new in Covid Australia: In New South Wales, 1,262 new cases and 392 Victorian cases have been reported as the outbreak spreads.health

Connect with us

Health

What's new in Covid Australia: In New South Wales, 1,262 new cases and 392 Victorian cases have been reported as the outbreak spreads.

New South Wales health officials say the number of Covid cases shows signs of stability in the worst-affected areas of the outbreak, but increased spread in the suburbs of central Tokyo, including Redfern. There is growing concern about.

The state reported a new case of 1,262 Covid acquired locally on Sunday and seven deaths, including a man in his twenties.

Victoria recorded 392 new local Covid cases as a premiere. Daniel AndrewsAnnounced plans to establish 100 pop-up vaccination hubs with 100 “priority zip codes”.

NSW Premier, Gladys BerejikrianSaid that the virus was “increasing the pace” in certain suburbs, although the number of cases was somewhat stable in the area of ​​interest of the local government.

“We can’t let our guard down,” Beregikrian told reporters at the last press conference of this sort on Sunday.

Daily 11am update will be replaced with video from NSW from Monday health To convey new case numbers and concerns for the day.

The prime minister said she was still a “regular feature at 11:00 am”, but defended her not to continue the daily press conference.

“As I said, I need a clear head,” said Beregikrian.

The seven deaths reported from 24 hours to 8 pm on Saturday included a man in his twenties from the west. Sydney Six people in their 40s, 50s, 70s, and 80s in southwestern Sydney.

Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said the man in his twenties had not been vaccinated and his underlying health was serious.

“When talking about the fact that people are dying, whether they are vaccinated or in underlying health, it really has underlying health, is vaccinated. It is to emphasize the fact that there are still many older people in the community, “Chant said.

“But I just want to point out that if you’re old and in underlying health, you can get more severe Covid, but all ages that were previously healthy. Even people in the world can die of serious illness. “

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant will speak at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday.
New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant will speak at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: Joel Caret / AAP

The New South Wales hospital has 1,206 Covid patients, 220 in the intensive care unit and 92 ventilated.

Cases are expected to peak next week, putting a heavy burden on hospitals and ambulances.

By midnight Friday, 78% of New South Wales’ population over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine for the first time, and 45.6% had been fully vaccinated.

of VictoriaAndrews elaborated on plans to step up vaccination in 100 priority areas.

“A zip code with a case number, a zip code that probably doesn’t have enough people through the vaccination program,” he told reporters.

“This is done in stages. The first of them are five community-based popups.

“They will be in the areas they need most, so in the outbreak areas where cases are potentially increasing in Hume, Dandenong and Casey.”

The first pop-up hub will open within a few days, and demand will determine how long you have left to move on.

This initiative is part of the state government’s promotion to vaccinate all students over the age of 12 by the end of the school year.

About 70 schools have become pop-up sites, the first eight of which are in Dandenong, Point Cook, Werribee, Gladstone Park, Caroline Springs, Brunswick and Turnite.

“All of these pop-ups are about removing another barrier by bringing you a vaccination program,” Andrews said.

“You can come and be part of it, take the first and second doses, play your part, unblock and protect yourself from serious illness.”

Of the 392 new cases announced on Sunday, 255 were from the northern part of the city and another 89 were from the western suburbs.

Five more infections were detected in Victoria. One is related to Greater Girong, one is related to Mildura, two are related to Gippsland, and one is related to the local train service V / Line.

All V / Line train services were shut down on Sunday after more than 180 drivers and operations staff were quarantined after four positive coronavirus tests among workers.

“We are very careful to stop all trains on Sundays to limit their spread and ensure everyone’s safety,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that 107 cases were associated with a known outbreak. There are still 285 causes.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 3,112, and all but four are retrieved locally.

According to Andrews, 85% of active cases were under the age of 50.

“This isn’t just for the frail elderly,” he said. “That’s the nature of an unvaccinated pandemic. The group is still too big for us to open.”

The state has 147 hospitalized in Covid, an increase of four since Saturday, 34 of whom are in the intensive care unit and 28 of whom are ventilated.

Only one case in the hospital was completely vaccinated and is not considered to be on ventilator.

In the 24 hours until Sunday morning, 48,063 tests were processed and 36,534 Victorian people were vaccinated at the state hub.

ACT recorded 15 new Covid cases and, in the case of infectious cases, 9 patients in the community Queensland No new cases have been recorded.

