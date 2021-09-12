What’s new in Covid Australia: In New South Wales, 1,262 new cases and 392 Victorian cases have been reported as the outbreak spreads.health

New South Wales health officials say the number of Covid cases shows signs of stability in the worst-affected areas of the outbreak, but increased spread in the suburbs of central Tokyo, including Redfern. There is growing concern about.

The state reported a new case of 1,262 Covid acquired locally on Sunday and seven deaths, including a man in his twenties.

Victoria recorded 392 new local Covid cases as a premiere. Daniel AndrewsAnnounced plans to establish 100 pop-up vaccination hubs with 100 “priority zip codes”.

NSW Premier, Gladys BerejikrianSaid that the virus was “increasing the pace” in certain suburbs, although the number of cases was somewhat stable in the area of ​​interest of the local government.

“We can’t let our guard down,” Beregikrian told reporters at the last press conference of this sort on Sunday.

Daily 11am update will be replaced with video from NSW from Monday health To convey new case numbers and concerns for the day.

The prime minister said she was still a “regular feature at 11:00 am”, but defended her not to continue the daily press conference.

“As I said, I need a clear head,” said Beregikrian.

The seven deaths reported from 24 hours to 8 pm on Saturday included a man in his twenties from the west. Sydney Six people in their 40s, 50s, 70s, and 80s in southwestern Sydney.

Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said the man in his twenties had not been vaccinated and his underlying health was serious.

“When talking about the fact that people are dying, whether they are vaccinated or in underlying health, it really has underlying health, is vaccinated. It is to emphasize the fact that there are still many older people in the community, “Chant said.

“But I just want to point out that if you’re old and in underlying health, you can get more severe Covid, but all ages that were previously healthy. Even people in the world can die of serious illness. “

New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant will speak at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday. Photo: Joel Caret / AAP

The New South Wales hospital has 1,206 Covid patients, 220 in the intensive care unit and 92 ventilated.

Cases are expected to peak next week, putting a heavy burden on hospitals and ambulances.

By midnight Friday, 78% of New South Wales’ population over the age of 16 had been vaccinated with the Covid vaccine for the first time, and 45.6% had been fully vaccinated.

of VictoriaAndrews elaborated on plans to step up vaccination in 100 priority areas.

“A zip code with a case number, a zip code that probably doesn’t have enough people through the vaccination program,” he told reporters.

“This is done in stages. The first of them are five community-based popups.

“They will be in the areas they need most, so in the outbreak areas where cases are potentially increasing in Hume, Dandenong and Casey.”

The first pop-up hub will open within a few days, and demand will determine how long you have left to move on.

This initiative is part of the state government’s promotion to vaccinate all students over the age of 12 by the end of the school year.