Cleaning and drying reusable masks does not affect the ability to filter virus particles

According to a recent study from the University of Colorado at Boulder, reusable cloth masks may look bad to wear, but washing and drying does not reduce their ability to filter virus particles. ..

The study, published in Aerosol and Air Quality Research, also confirms previous studies that a cotton mask layered on top of a surgical mask to fit the face properly provides better protection than cloth alone. doing.

“This is good news for sustainability,” said Marina Vance, lead author and assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Paul M. Radiy. “That cotton mask you’re washing, drying, and reusing? It’s probably still okay-don’t throw it away.”



Science for sustainability

Since the beginning of the pandemic, an estimated 7,200 tonnes of medical waste has been generated each day, most of which are disposable masks.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were really worried when we went hiking or going downtown and saw all these disposable masks scattered around the environment,” said a faculty member of the Environmental Engineering Program. But Vance said.

So when scientists at the nearby National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) approached her to study the effects of washing and drying on reusable cloth masks, Vance worked diligently to work together. I did.

Their process was very simple: they created double-layered squares of cotton and repeatedly washed and dried them (up to 52 times, equivalent to weekly washing for a year), approximately every 7 washing cycles. Test

The mask was not tested with real people, but instead was attached to one end of a steel funnel that allowed researchers to control the consistent flow of air and suspended particles. Researchers have tested masks using real-to-real conditions. At high humidity levels and temperatures, to mimic the effects of our breathing on the mask.

Cotton fibers began to fall apart over time after repeated washing and drying, but researchers found that they did not significantly affect the filtration efficiency of the fabric.

The only notable change was a slight increase in inhalation resistance. This means that the mask can feel a little difficult to breathe after some wear.

Mask fit is important

An important caveat is that we tested it in the lab using “perfect fit”.

“We assume there is no gap between the mask material and the human face,” Vance said.

The shape of each person’s face is very different. Therefore, it may or may not fit snugly, depending on the shape of the mask and how well the person can adjust it. Previous studies have shown that poor mask compatibility can allow 50% of the air particles that breathe and exhale to slip through, similar to viruses.

So which mask do you need to wear?

This study is not the first to discover that cloth masks provide less protection than surgical masks or layered combinations of surgical masks and cloth masks.

In this study, cotton cloth masks had the smallest particle size, measuring how well the mask filtered the air inhaled (which protects the person wearing the mask and does not reduce its permeation from the source). (0.3 micron) Virus can move. Bandana’s filtration rate was even lower, only 9%.



By comparison, the surgical mask filtered 42-88% of the small particles, and the cotton mask above the surgical mask reached a filtration efficiency of nearly 40%. The KN95 and N95 masks, of course, performed best, removing 83-99 percent of these particles.

However, the study found that cloth masks alone provide less protection from viruses than layered approaches, surgical masks, and disposable masks such as KN95 and N95, but are comfortable, affordable, and reusable. This is important information for those who rely on cloth for their sake. Vance said.

“I think the best mask might be the one you actually wear,” Vance said. “And it will fit snugly on your face without much discomfort.”

Other authors of this publication include Sumit Sankhyan, Sameer Patel, and Hannah Teed of the University of Colorado at Boulder. Karen N. Heinselmann, Peter N. Sielsky Teresa Burns, Michael E. Himmel of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s Center for Renewable Resources and Realization Science.