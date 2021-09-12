What we know about the Mu variant, and why Delta remains the greatest COVID-19 threat

The Delta mutant continues to be the predominant and most important coronavirus strain of concern in Michigan and across the country, but you may have heard that another new strain has taken root.

Last week, the World Health Organization added the Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, to its list of “variants of interest.”This strain was first discovered in Colombia in January 2021 and since then Found in 49 states -Everything except Nebraska-As of earlier this week.

Health officials say the Mu mutant has evolved some potential properties of immune evasion. This means that the protection provided by natural infections and vaccination may be circumvented. However, more research is needed to better understand how effective the strains and available vaccines are against them.

In Michigan, there are 10 known COVID-19 cases associated with MU variants as of September 3, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. There may be more cases because not all positive samples are sequenced, but variants are thought to make up less than 1% of the current cases.

Of these 10 cases, none of the individuals reported overseas travel. According to MDHHS, two required hospitalization, two were breakthrough infections, and six were reported to have symptoms.

Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, said the Mu variant appears to be as contagious as Delta. Vaccines appear to prevent serious illness not only from older variants but also from the latest variants, but further research is needed to assess their effectiveness.

Sullivan said there was always concern that new variants could escape vaccine immunity.

“That’s something we always have to look at. I think that’s the only reason people need to be vaccinated because it needs to slow the spread of this virus,” he said.

As of Tuesday, September 7, approximately 61% of Michigan residents over the age of 12 had been vaccinated for the first time, and 56.2% had been fully vaccinated. Health officials estimate that more than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated to delay the mutation of the coronavirus. To reach a broader level of community protection, some estimate that the threshold is close to 80% or 90% vaccination.

Dr. Russell Ramppen, an infectious disease specialist at SPECTRUM, said he was unaware of Mu’s case in western Michigan.

“We are essentially a 100% Delta variant of West Michigan,” said Lampen, who said the variant will continue to be the “big player” of viral infections for this fall. The delta variant has a “mysterious ability” to attach more firmly to cells in the airways than previous variants, giving it the ability to replicate faster and to more important levels.

As of September 3, Michigan had 1,806 cases associated with delta variants, representing 99.3% of the samples sequenced in the last four weeks. Delta variants were found in 74 of the 83 counties.

The vaccine is slightly less effective against delta mutants, but is still very effective. According to a Public Health Service survey, the Pfizer vaccine, the most commonly administered vaccine in Michigan, was 88% effective among the delta variant vaccines. This is compared to a 95% effect on alpha variants. An Israeli study found it to be less effective – 64%, said Dr. Matthew Simms, director of infection prevention research at Royal Oak-based Beaumont Health.

The CDC does not list Mu variants as one of the “variants of concern”. The first B.1.1.7 strain (alpha) found in the UK, the first B.1.351 strain (beta) found in South Africa, the first P.1 strain (gamma) found in Japan, and Brazil, And B.1.617.2 (Delta) first identified in India.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said that health officials are “not at all close” to the COVID-19 strain, which is the predominant strain of Mu. “I’m paying attention,” he said.We

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization is also monitoring the C.1.2 variant, which was first identified in South Africa in May. As of September 10, it is neither a variant of concern nor a mutant of interest.

No cases of C.1.2 have been reported so far in Michigan.

Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies, health systems, clinics, and health departments.Visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website Or go to VaccineFinder.org..

Details of MLive:

The threat of a fourth COVID surge in Michigan hospitals is “very realistic” without increased vaccination

Weigh the risks of COVID vaccine and the risk of COVID virus

Michigan researchers estimate a combination of vaccination and innate immunity

What is currently known about innate immunity to COVID-19