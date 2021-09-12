Health
BC Group Concerned about Lack of Compromise on COVID-19 Vaccine Card Program
Vancouver — A group of British Columbia community organizations want to change their state’s COVID-19 vaccine card and cannot explain the needs of those facing legitimate barriers to obtaining vaccine or immunity certification. It states.
A joint letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and state health officer Bonnie Henry said the plan would limit access to services for people who couldn’t fire for medical reasons or who didn’t have government ID. It states that there is a possibility.
Released this month by the Vancouver-based Pivot Legal Society, British Columbia says it couldn’t identify a workaround for people without IDs. This includes women fleeing violence, homeless and undocumented migrants.
The vaccine card system allows patrons to access at least once by Monday and twice by October 24 to access certain indoor environments such as ticketed sporting events, concerts, restaurants, gyms and cinemas. Evidence of vaccination must be presented.
This card is not required at grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, barber shops, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.
British Columbia residents need a personal health number to order a paper copy of the vaccine card or to download the card online for display on their smartphones. The card will be checked with your government ID.
“If you’re homeless and live outside, carrying a piece of paper won’t work,” said Rowan Barge, director of the British Columbia Poverty Reduction Union and signer of the letter. “I have seen the camp where people’s belongings have been taken away.”
The letter states that the state is not doing enough to follow the advice of organizations that understand, for example, the best way to navigate public health guidelines for people with poverty and disabilities. ..
The Disability Alliance BC, who also signed the letter, said in another statement that mandating a so-called vaccine passport without accommodating people who could not be vaccinated due to their medical condition was “explicit discrimination.”
In a statement, the Ministry of Health thanked the group for their feedback and said, “We are doing what we can to address some of these challenges.”
Asked about accommodation for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, the ministry said there was an exemption process “due to very rare circumstances.”
“Dr. Henry says that for some reason, this kind of indoor environment with many people is currently at high risk if you are not vaccinated,” he said.
Vaccine passport programs have also been introduced in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.
Mr Barge said he did not want the request made in the letter to be confused with the rhetoric of vaccination.
“We are absolutely helping people get vaccinated … but we are worried about the systematic barriers that will come from this particular policy.”
Much of the BC community has seen protests against vaccine cards, including outside hospitals.
Dr. David Naylor, Co-Chair of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, has a broad sense that COVID-19 “has taken over our lives” and some people have hired to protect their health care system. He said he led the public health measures that were taken to the scapegoat. People who are too young to be vaccinated.
However, Naylor said these measures, including increased vaccination coverage, “will return to normal in the coming months,” as the particularly contagious delta mutants make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada. It’s the only way. “
Vaccine passports can delay the first vaccination, but play a role in suppressing the fourth wave by boosting the immunity of those who are not categorically opposed to vaccination, the Canadian public health system said. Said Naylor, who led the review. Outbreak of SARS in 2003.
Opponents of vaccinations and vaccine cards “simply invite the continuation of some measures that everyone wants to avoid,” he said in an interview.
Mr. Naylor stops even stubborn liberals, or those who believe in maximum freedom of choice and minimal government regulation, when one’s civil liberties harm or violate the freedoms of others. He said he admitted that.
“Here, the idea that there are people who could harm others is a claim of civil liberties by those who chose not to be vaccinated in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic. It is related to considering the constraints on. “
This report by Canadian Press was first published on September 12, 2021.
© © Copyright Times Colonist
..
Sources
2/ https://www.timescolonist.com/b-c-groups-concerned-over-lack-of-compromise-in-covid-19-vaccine-card-plan-1.24357349
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]