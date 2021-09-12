BC Group Concerned about Lack of Compromise on COVID-19 Vaccine Card Program

Vancouver — A group of British Columbia community organizations want to change their state’s COVID-19 vaccine card and cannot explain the needs of those facing legitimate barriers to obtaining vaccine or immunity certification. It states.

A joint letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and state health officer Bonnie Henry said the plan would limit access to services for people who couldn’t fire for medical reasons or who didn’t have government ID. It states that there is a possibility.

Released this month by the Vancouver-based Pivot Legal Society, British Columbia says it couldn’t identify a workaround for people without IDs. This includes women fleeing violence, homeless and undocumented migrants.

The vaccine card system allows patrons to access at least once by Monday and twice by October 24 to access certain indoor environments such as ticketed sporting events, concerts, restaurants, gyms and cinemas. Evidence of vaccination must be presented.

This card is not required at grocery stores, liquor stores, pharmacies, fast food restaurants, salons, barber shops, hotels, banks, retail stores, food banks and shelters.

British Columbia residents need a personal health number to order a paper copy of the vaccine card or to download the card online for display on their smartphones. The card will be checked with your government ID.

“If you’re homeless and live outside, carrying a piece of paper won’t work,” said Rowan Barge, director of the British Columbia Poverty Reduction Union and signer of the letter. “I have seen the camp where people’s belongings have been taken away.”

The letter states that the state is not doing enough to follow the advice of organizations that understand, for example, the best way to navigate public health guidelines for people with poverty and disabilities. ..

The Disability Alliance BC, who also signed the letter, said in another statement that mandating a so-called vaccine passport without accommodating people who could not be vaccinated due to their medical condition was “explicit discrimination.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Health thanked the group for their feedback and said, “We are doing what we can to address some of these challenges.”

Asked about accommodation for people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, the ministry said there was an exemption process “due to very rare circumstances.”

“Dr. Henry says that for some reason, this kind of indoor environment with many people is currently at high risk if you are not vaccinated,” he said.

Vaccine passport programs have also been introduced in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.

Mr Barge said he did not want the request made in the letter to be confused with the rhetoric of vaccination.

“We are absolutely helping people get vaccinated … but we are worried about the systematic barriers that will come from this particular policy.”

Much of the BC community has seen protests against vaccine cards, including outside hospitals.

Dr. David Naylor, Co-Chair of Canada’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, has a broad sense that COVID-19 “has taken over our lives” and some people have hired to protect their health care system. He said he led the public health measures that were taken to the scapegoat. People who are too young to be vaccinated.

However, Naylor said these measures, including increased vaccination coverage, “will return to normal in the coming months,” as the particularly contagious delta mutants make up the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada. It’s the only way. “

Vaccine passports can delay the first vaccination, but play a role in suppressing the fourth wave by boosting the immunity of those who are not categorically opposed to vaccination, the Canadian public health system said. Said Naylor, who led the review. Outbreak of SARS in 2003.

Opponents of vaccinations and vaccine cards “simply invite the continuation of some measures that everyone wants to avoid,” he said in an interview.

Mr. Naylor stops even stubborn liberals, or those who believe in maximum freedom of choice and minimal government regulation, when one’s civil liberties harm or violate the freedoms of others. He said he admitted that.

“Here, the idea that there are people who could harm others is a claim of civil liberties by those who chose not to be vaccinated in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic. It is related to considering the constraints on. “

This report by Canadian Press was first published on September 12, 2021.