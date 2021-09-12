How many steps should you take in a day?According to research, 7,000 can be very helpful

The fitness goal of 10,000 steps a day is widely promoted, but new research shows that just recording 7,000 steps a day can be beneficial to your health.

Middle-aged people who walk at least 7,000 steps a day are about 50% to 70% less likely to die for any reason in the next 10 years than those who take fewer steps.

According to results released this month, it was observed that both black and white women and men who took more than 7,000 steps had a lower risk of premature death. JAMA network opened.

Research author Amanda Pulch, an assistant professor of kinematics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said:

The study involved 2,110 adults aged 38 to 50 years who wore a device called an accelerometer for about a week to track their steps between 2005 and 2006. During an average follow-up of nearly 11 years, 72 of the participants died, most commonly due to cancer or heart disease. In analyzing the data, the researchers managed body mass index, smoking, and other factors that may have influenced the findings.

The results seemed to benefit more health as people took more steps, showing the largest statistically significant reduction in the risk of death occurring between 7,000 and 10,000 steps. Paluch said. After that, the benefits leveled off. There was no relationship between step strength, or speed and mortality.

“In fact, what we see is a gradual reduction in the risk of mortality up to a certain point in time,” says Paluch. “That is, for those who have taken 4,000 steps, there are benefits to reaching 5,000 steps, and then you can go up.”

Paluch said the new findings are consistent with other studies that also suggest significant health benefits below the well-cited 10,000-step mark. This isn’t really a magical number based on evidence, it’s the 1960s.

Dr. William Kraus, a professor of medicine at Duke University, was a member of the current Advisory Board on Physical Activity Guidelines. Exercise Guidelines for Americans, Based on the number of minutes of activity per week. He said he would like to see guidelines that include recommended daily procedures.

“I’m all about steps because it’s easy to measure and people understand it,” he said.

when 2018 guidelines According to Klaus, the advisory board did not have enough data to approve the actual step range, but as research such as new studies grows, public health authorities will make specific step recommendations. May become possible. future.

For now, Klaus recommends that patients aim for 7,000 to 13,000 steps a day to maximize the benefits of exercise, such as protection from illnesses such as cancer and diabetes and support for weight loss. Said that.

“I would like to emphasize that this is a range. No, how little can I do?” He said. “People really should strive for more, not less.”

According to Klaus, a range of 7,000 to 13,000 steps per day meets federal guidelines, and adults have at least 150 to 300 minutes, or 75 to 150 minutes, a week to get substantial health benefits. You need to do moderate exercise.Week of intense physical activity, or Equivalent combination..

For the average adult, taking 2,000 steps is equivalent to about a mile, depending on your stride length. It is estimated that people can get as many as 5,000 steps a day just by performing activities of daily living.

Klaus said that people who do not take many steps in their daily lives because they sit a lot will need to work harder to adapt to sufficient activity.

so Editorial with researchNicole Spartano, an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University, said the new study used a research-grade tracking device that was different from the step counters that many people use in smartwatches, pedometers, or smartphone apps. I did.

She told NBC News that as more people use step counters to promote better health, they measure the accuracy of different consumer devices and they in different groups of people, including the elderly. Obese people who may have different gait and stride lengths said they want more research to determine if they work well.

Meanwhile, Dr. Donald Lloyd Jones, director of preventive medicine at Northwestern University and president of the American Heart Association, said the new findings should encourage those who may find it difficult to see 10,000 steps. Said that.

“The fact that perhaps fewer steps than some people were aiming for is still beneficial is really good news,” he said. “I think that’s what it tells us is that if we’re all doing nothing, we need to do something. If we’re doing something, more And we should try to move more every day, and I think that’s really the takeaway message here. “

