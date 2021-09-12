An additional 1,346 new cases, 315 in hospital

The Ministry of Health has been notified of 1,346 new cases of Covid-19.

The number of hospitalized patients infected with the virus is 315, an increase of 4 from yesterday.

The number of people infected with the virus in the ICU is 59, an increase of one from yesterday.

HSE CEO Paul Reid states that 45% of Covid-19 tests performed in the past week were 0-18 year olds.

However, he said school infection rates remain lower than in the community.

Regarding this week’s program at RTÉ, he said the best thing for kids is for them to stay in school.

Reed said that 12,000 children who are out of school because of their close relationship are a relatively small number of one million school children.

Earlier, infectious disease consultant Dr. Clíona Ní Cheallaigh said that “many” children under the age of 12 could be infected with the coronavirus by spring.

Reed said HSE did not expect this to happen.

The chairman of the National Public Health Emergency Team Epidemiological Modeling Advisory Group said concerns about the Covid epidemic in schools are based on a non-critical interpretation of US modeling that relies on unrealistic scenarios. ..

Based on a non-critical reading of this modeling study, many commentary that almost or all school children will be infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the coming months. Modeled scenarios are unlikely to occur in the real world. 1/12https://t.co/AlMbCNWgK8 pic.twitter.com/tNrQtZfEQh — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) September 12, 2021

Professor Philip Nolan, who writes on Twitter, said the model relies on assumptions that are very different from the actual experience of the virus.

He said the average number of viruses propagated in schools was less than 1, which could increase because the delta variants are more likely to spread than the previously predominant variant of the virus. ..

Professor Nolan said, “Higher Delta transmission rates can lead to more than one reproduction in the school, which can make it more difficult to manage outbreaks. It is wise to be cautious in isolating close contact until it is guaranteed to remain low. ” ..

Dr. Kurimasturbation Charai, who spoke earlier about RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor program, said modeling in the United States shows that delta variants are highly contagious and that the virus continues to spread without a mask in elementary school. Said.

She said schools need to wear masks and better ventilation to prevent further spread.

“We need to face the facts and have an honest discussion … to focus on what our children need,” she said, to protect their health and education. ..

Many children will not be so sick, but only a few will experience severe illness, she said.

She said it was imperative to keep the school open, but aggressive contact tracing is no longer happening at school.

“I don’t think we’re really trying to stop the spread [of disease] In elementary school … you can’t do that in an unventilated classroom with 30 children who don’t wear masks. “

Dr. Ní Cheallaigh said that people under the age of 12 have not yet been vaccinated, but elementary schools should consider reducing the risk of infection, raising concerns about the potential effects of long Covid in children. Expressed.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an additional 1,031 confirmed cases have been recorded, killing 6 people.