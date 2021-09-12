San Diego County Healthcare Workers Want Vaccine Exemption

A recent survey of health care providers in San Diego County found that thousands were demanding an exemption from vaccination obligations, largely citing religious reasons.

President Biden’s new coronavirus vaccination mission requires all federal workers and contractors, including all health care workers across the country, to receive their shots or lose their jobs.

But last week, a new federal vaccination program will allow anyone to request an exemption for “narrow” religious reasons, or if there is a qualified disability, a similar vaccination was announced in California. Said there was a loophole Delegation For healthcare professionals on August 5th, which will take effect on September 30th.

Sharp HealthCare, San Diego’s largest medical system, has received more than 700 requests for religious exemption, with UC San Diego Health reporting 610 and Scripps Health reporting more than 400. These numbers represent about 3% of the total workforce of each organization. About 16,000 to about 22,000 workers.

Kaiser Permanente San Diego and Lady Children’s Hospital in San Diego did not show the number of employees who filled out the exemption form, but said Palomar Health in northern San Diego received only 22 people.

Dr. Ghazala Sharieff, Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Scripps, said concerns about stem cell and vaccine development are the most common reasons for religious exemption.

“We also have a share of people who say,’My body is my temple,'” said Shariev.

Sharp’s chief operating officer, Brett McLean, said the breakdown seems to be well known.

“I think more than 90% of our religious exemptions cite Christian reasons for stem cells,” said McClain. “The rest is in line with the policy of’I control my body.'”

Maria Wiley, an orthopedic medical assistant at a major San Diego County healthcare provider, said she had recently received a religious exemption, although she didn’t name her, but she needs to be patient to get approval. there were.

“In my religion, my conscience tells me to go as I want to have my body as a temple,” she said. “I don’t believe in the fetal cells they made these vaccines.

“Materials, I don’t match them. Long-term side effects have not yet been determined.”

However, scientists have repeatedly pointed out that long-term side effects are not generally vaccine-related. Most appear within 2 months after administration.

When it comes to stem cell issues, many scientific sources around the world say the same thing. Yes, stem cells from selective miscarriage in the 1960s and 1970s were used in “proof of concept” research early in the research process. Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, but do not contain stem cell material in their own right.

Cells collected decades ago can be cultured and continue to grow indefinitely, providing a source of human cells for use throughout biomedical research. However, the cells used today are generations away from the cells originally obtained after selective abortion.

After reviewing the evidence and studying the vaccine in detail, the Vatican said: statement December 17, 2020, “All vaccinations found to be clinically safe and effective are conscientious with certain knowledge that the use of such vaccines does not constitute formal cooperation with abortion. Can be used in. Vaccines are derived. “

The Southern Baptist Convention’s Ethics and Religious Freedom Commission resemble Statement of December 15, 2020.

Wiley added that her church, which said she was a non-denominational Christian and did not name her but attended regularly, upheld her choice to apply for and receive an exemption. rice field.

Health providers are now in a position to decide whether to allow such a request.

Shariev said it was a ruling that there were no clear rules. How confidently does a company whose mission is to heal patients determine that the professed religious reservation is honest and not?

“We’ll need a state explanation on how to deal with this situation, but we haven’t received it yet,” Shaliev said.

McClain said he had no hope of receiving a march order from regulators. That probably means that many religious exemption requests are simply approved.

“It will probably be us who make decisions based on what is presented to us, and it will be difficult for us to interfere with someone’s professed religious beliefs,” he said.

Due to state obligations, medical personnel who are exempt are required to play a clinical role and, if wearing a mask, be tested for coronavirus twice a week.

The California Public Health Service was asked in a statement whether such guidance would soon be available, stating that state orders “do not limit employers to impose stricter requirements” and are valid religious. He said there were no plans to further clarify what constitutes an exemption.

California Hospital Assn. Religious exemption requests are likely to be “state-wide”, but the organization has no “data or insights on the matter” in an email.

Even if California hospitals find a clear reason, it’s not entirely clear whether they can afford to deny the exemption request. Due to pandemic fatigue, a surge in demand for services, and a shortage of staff caused by the recent migration of US temporary health workers to southern states where the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming more serious. Everything is involved.

Requesting a medical exemption is also a good reason to remain unvaccinated, but there may be a more difficult and rapid scientific reason for the condition to be eligible.

Sharp has received 100 medical exemption applications in addition to 700 religious beliefs, McLean said. However, campaigns to vaccinate employees have also been relatively successful, pushing tissue-wide vaccination rates from 80% to 88%.

He added that the really worried group is about 1,300 employees who have not yet proven vaccinated and have not applied for any kind of tax exemption. From September 30, he said, the state’s mission requires employees working in clinical and non-clinical roles to be given unpaid leave.

They will have a month to get vaccinated before suffering from the outcome of their final career.

“Under state orders, their employment will then end,” McLean said. “It will certainly be a difficult situation, as we are already in a situation where it is difficult to staff in different ways.”