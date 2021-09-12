473 new cases recorded as alerts issued to exposed sites in the Early Learning Center





In Victoria, children aged 12 to 15 can be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Monday. Infectious disease doctor Associate Professor Paul Griffin said, “Protecting children,” said Paul Griffin, who said that 2% of children infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized, according to new data from the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance. It is very important not to get sick. “ “We did a clinical trial, not because the vaccine didn’t work or wasn’t safe, but that’s the natural progression of the trial,” he said. 3AW breakfast.. “There are good data showing that these vaccines work. Currently, they are up to 6 months old, so I don’t think it will be that long. In most countries, the strategy will include children.” Tony Blakely, an epidemiologist at the University of Melbourne, said that New South Wales and Victoria can withstand up to 2000 cases “uncomfortable” a day, and it’s important that the states don’t exceed that number. Said. “I think we may need to change our mindset about this and actually start thinking about our limits,” he told ABC... “We need to start thinking about the headroom we have … the changes and openings we want to make-and that will be a tricky part-when they release, we are from politicians. It requires clarity and honesty, and has begun to threaten its limits, so it needs to be monitored and may need to withdraw. “You want to open at the lowest possible number and go down, because it’s not a good scenario to join if you open when the numbers say that going to 1000 is still going up very fast. Because. “ Victoria’s current reflex rate (a measure of the number of people infected with the virus) is 1.7. Loading Professor Blakely said mobility data showed more movement than before in the current blockade of Victoria. “I’m tired and I just have to spend an hour or two of exercise every day to see how many people hang out of the cafe, chat with friends, or Java in the park,” he said. rice field. “I don’t want to be critical because, as humans, we crave that social connection. Here in Victoria, I think we’re all blocked, so it’s basic. It was difficult to maintain compliance with public health orders. “ Come more The Morning Edition newsletter is a guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. Sign up here..

