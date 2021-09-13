COVID-19: Mu variant confirmed in BC — this is what you need to know

Article content
Dozens of cases of the Mu COVID-19 variant (recently declared as the variant of interest) have been identified in British Columbia.
The BC Center for Disease Control’s latest weekly update on mutants of concern and interest has detected 46 Mu cases since June, including the last two in the last week.
Dozens of cases of the Mu COVID-19 variant (recently declared as the variant of interest) have been identified in British Columbia.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
According to BC Center for Disease Control’s Latest weekly updates For the mutant strains of concern and the mutant strains of interest, 46 Mu cases have been detected since June, including the two most recent weeks.
Even before the World Health Organization declared the B.1.621 mutant to be of interest and named it Mu on August 30, the BC Center was monitoring it through a whole genome sequencing system. BC will further analyze all positive COVID-19 test results to see if they are a variant of concern, a variant of interest, or a new variant.
Today, the highly contagious Delta concern that is sweeping the world accounts for nearly 100% of all British Columbia cases. Other substances of concern (gamma, beta, alpha, etc.) are currently rarely present in the state.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Mu variants are relatively few in British Columbia, but worth paying attention to. There are some things you need to know.
Mu was identified in Colombia on January 11, 2021 and is currently found in 31 countries.
This is a recently recognized and interesting mutant that has joined Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526), Kappa (B.1.617.1) and Lambda (C.37).
In Colombia, a large surge of COVID-19 occurred from March to August 2021 and peaked on June 26, 2021 with 33,594 cases per day.
In the early stages, gamma VOCs prevailed in Colombia, but Mu VOI outperformed all other variants, including gamma VOCs in May 2021, and has since caused an epidemic in Colombia.
According to WHO’s COVID-19 Bulletin, published last week, Mu has caused some larger outbreaks in South America and Europe. Although the number of gene sequences identified as Mu is less than 0.1% worldwide, it represents 39% of mutants sequenced in Colombia and 13% in Ecuador, with a “consistent prevalence”. “Increasing”, WHO reported.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
The global health agency said it continues to monitor Mu for changes in South America, especially in areas that co-circulate with delta variants.
Mariavan Kerkhove, head of the WHO Emerging Infectious Diseases Unit, said Mu circulation is declining globally but needs to be carefully monitored. At a press conference last week, White House Chief of Staff Dr. Anthony Fauci said US officials were monitoring it, but so far Mu has not been seen as an imminent threat.
Researchers at Japanese universities last Tuesday Present researchAlthough not peer-reviewed, it indicates that the Mu mutant had the ability to evade antibodies and vaccines. The study found that Mu was “extremely resistant” to antibodies in blood samples of COVID-19 survivors and people vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine.
According to the research team, the spikes used by the new mutants to invade cells were more resistant to neutralization than all other recognized and concerned mutants and mutants of concern.
However, Dr. Eric Topol of the Scripps Clinic in California, who was not involved in the study, said the next day that Delta’s high infectivity outweighed Mu’s ability to evade antibodies.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
It is important to increase the number of people vaccinated with COVID-19, as a large group of unvaccinated people will have the opportunity to spread and mutate the virus, Reuters reports.
Experts say that efforts need to be stepped up to prevent uncontrolled emergence of variants among people in poor countries with few vaccinated people.
British Columbia is by far the best internationally, with 78% of residents over the age of 12 already fully vaccinated.
During the week of September 2-8, unvaccinated people accounted for almost 82 percent of all hospitalizations with COVID-19 BC.
This shows that current vaccines prevent serious illness and death, but not infection. The virus can replicate in the nose, even among vaccinated people. And they can infect the disease through small, aerosolized droplets.
This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine developer at the Mayo Clinic in the United States, said defeating COVID-19 is likely to require a new generation of vaccines to stop the transmission of new variants. The rise of new coronavirus mutants.
The original COVID-19 virus, which prevailed in Wuhan, China in late 2019, is now an incredibly important footprint in the virus sand. It is now just a “wild” COVID-19 virus, with many mutations and mutations surpassing it and not found in BC.
As of September 2021, WHO has defined four variants of concern, in addition to which BCCDC has Epsilon (identified in California), Zeta (identified in Brazil), Theta (identified in the Philippines), And various other variants are also monitored. Variants of concern and interest.
— Use files from Reuters
Get the latest COVID-19 news delivered to your inbox at 7pm by subscribing to Click here for newsletter..
Sources
2/ https://vancouversun.com/news/local-news/covid-19-mu-variant-confirmed-in-b-c-heres-what-you-need-to-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]