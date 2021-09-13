Queensland authorities’ “hopeful” Brisbane COVID-19 outbreak is contained and New South Wales border bubble resumes

Health officials have been impressed with the vaccination over the weekend and urged people to continue appearing to get a jab to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak so far in southeastern Queensland. It states that there is.

Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles said on Sunday that there was a “sigh of relief” that Queensland had not recorded a new community incident.

The state has been on the alert since a family of five living south of Brisbane was recorded as COVID-19 positive just a day ago.

Chief Health Officer Janet Young, while reassuring that there was no further community expansion, she was still closely monitoring the cluster, encouraging anyone on the Gold Coast to be tested for even mild symptoms. ..

“I don’t know if I’ve avoided it yet, but I have hope. I really have hope,” said Dr. Young.

Cross-border traffic between Queensland and New South Wales was heavier than it was a few weeks later this morning. Border bubble resumed..

Essential workers and students living in selected bubbles of municipalities, including Tweed Shire, are allowed to travel to Queensland for school, medical care and caring for the vulnerable.

They must have been vaccinated at least once.

This change will prevent you from traveling across borders for recreational or social visits.

Pop-up vaccine hub

The Cairns Convention Center opened its first mass vaccination hub this weekend. Staff vaccinated 1,190 times on Friday and 1,377 times on Saturday.

Kelly Pollock, director of the COVID-19 vaccination program at Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Services, said the center did not fully meet its 1,500 daily goal, but had a “big uptake” and a number next weekend. Said he wanted to increase. ..

“If you’re sitting on the fence and you’re not sure if you want to get the vaccine right now, now is the time,” Pollock said.

“Vaccines have never been so accessible here in Cairns. We have never offered such a walk-in, so please come visit us.”

Rugby league fans in central Queensland were able to get vaccinated before the NRL match at Brown Park in Rockhampton on Sunday, and a pop-up vaccine clinic was tried outside the venue.

Members of Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the trial was a huge success and hoped to be rolled out to other regions.

“It’s a great opportunity to get off and get vaccinated and then get off and watch football,” O’Rourke said.

“It’s time to get vaccinated because this delta strain is very challenging, highly contagious and very fast moving. It’s very important.”

Regional vaccine data A show released last week shows that parts of Queensland have some of the lowest complete vaccination rates in the country, including towns such as Cherbourg and Yarrabah...

“Go ahead and continue to be vaccinated.”

Dr. Young is convinced that a family of five who tested positive on Saturday was infected with the virus from one of three men who visited the family from New South Wales into Queensland. Said.

The two cross-border men were positive, but Dr. Young said he was confident that there was “minimal exposure” to the Queensland community, but warned.

“That’s good news because they weren’t around,” said Dr. Young.

“They were down on the Gold Coast, so everyone on the Gold Coast, no matter how mild or symptomatic, go ahead and take the test.

“Everyone, anywhere, any symptom will come forward and be tested.”

Dr. Young said two positive cases that entered Queensland returned to New South Wales, but another man was negative and was quarantined at home with his family.

Queensland COVID-19 Snapshot: Cases confirmed so far: 2,003

Death: 7

Tests performed: 4,151,044

Active case: 21 The latest information from Queensland Health.

Police were investigating further, but Dr. Young said he understood that the three men were following the correct border protocol to enter Queensland.

Dr. Young also said a suspicious historic event was detected – a miner who returned to Charter Towers and Townsville in northern Queensland after working in West Africa.

“We’ll do more research there, but I’m not worried,” said Dr. Young.

“He was tested again on his way out of the country and back in West Africa and tested positive, but he was quarantined in Sydney, where he tested negative, then returned home, and then tested positive, so it persisted to some extent. I think there is. Dropped out, I’m not worried about it. “

Truck driver in Queensland tested positive

Another truck driver in Queensland tested positive in New South Wales.

“On September 7th and 8th, this trucker came to Queensland during the infection and traveled to Brisbane, so all we have to do is check where the trucker was exposed,” said Dr. Young. rice field.

Dr. Young urged all Queenslanders to wear masks and comply with restrictions.

“We’ll be vaccinated soon, so it doesn’t have to be that long,” said Dr. Young.

“So go ahead and keep getting vaccinated. Every day we see more people getting vaccinated, and that’s great.

“The majority of Queenslanders over the age of 12 will be able to lift the restrictions as soon as they are vaccinated.”

