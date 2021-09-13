Health
NHS Launches World’s Largest Blood Test Test for Over 50 Cancers | UK News
The NHS has launched the world’s largest potentially life-saving blood test that can detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.
Approximately 140,000 volunteers have been recruited in eight regions of the United Kingdom to try out the Galleri test already available in the United States.
This test can detect cancer that has not been screened on a regular basis and can accurately detect where the disease comes from in the body.
Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS, said:
“Finding cancer before the onset of signs or symptoms is most likely to treat it and maximizes people’s chances of survival.”
The NHS exam invites people from different backgrounds and ethnicities between the ages of 50 and 77 to participate.
They have not been diagnosed with cancer in the last three years.
Blood samples will be taken at the Mobile Test Clinic in the coming weeks, 12 months, and 2 years.
This test looks for chemical changes in fragments of the genetic code that leak from the tumor into the blood. This was done by some cancers long before the onset of symptoms.
Pritchard said the test could play a major role in the NHS’s ambition to catch 75% of cancers in the early stages of easy treatment.
It is especially effective in finding cancers that are difficult to detect early, such as head and neck cancer, intestinal cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and throat cancer.
However, not all cancers can be detected and do not replace NHS screening programs such as breast, cervical, and intestinal cancer.
The study is led by Cancer Research UK and King’s College London Cancer Prevention Trials Unit, along with Grail, who developed the Galleri test.
Professor Peter Sasieni, director of the unit and one of the lead researchers in the trial, said:
“Cancer screening can detect cancer early when it is likely to be treated well, but not all types of screening work.”
The eight regions involved in the trial are Cheshire and Merseyside, Manchester, Northeast, West Midlands, East Midlands, East England, Kent and Medway, and Southeast London.
Initial results are expected by 2023, and if successful, the test may be used from 2024.
A previous study, published in the journal Annals Of Oncology in June, analyzed how the test worked in 2,823 people with cancer and 1,254 people without cancer.
It correctly identified cancer in 51.5% of cases across all stages of the disease, with a false positive rate of only 0.5%.
For unscreened tumors such as esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer, the ability to produce positive test results was screened for breast cancer, bowel cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, etc. It was twice as large as the tumor (65.6%). cancer.
Approximately 55% of hematological malignancies were detected, and 88.7% of cases identified the tissue in which the cancer was present.
