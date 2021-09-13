Health
Pfizer vaccine available to all people over 12 years old
This move means that South Australia will be the first state in the country to provide Pfizer vaccines to people over the age of 12.
Starting Monday, Prime Minister Stephen Marshall said children aged 12 to 15 and people over the age of 60 will be able to book Pfizer vaccinations at state-owned clinics.
“Through the pandemic, South Australians have stepped up to play their part in keeping the community safe and strong, including hoisting and vaccination,” said Marshall.
“We continue to see a record number of people vaccinated, with over 60,000 new appointments coming online to increase life-saving jabs in South Australian arms, and execution rates. Is expected to skyrocket.
“From Monday, we will fully release Pfizer’s qualifications at the state clinic and make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all people over the age of 12.
“Vaccination is our way out of the pandemic and there is no reason for South Australians to wait for an appointment.”
With the change in rollout, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone over 12 years at the SA Health Clinic, and AstraZeneca will continue to be available to anyone over the age of 18 with informed consent.
Health and Welfare Minister Stephen Wade said the government was determined to ensure that all South Australian states had the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year.
“We have made great strides in deploying vaccination, with 57% of South Australia receiving a single vaccination and more than 39% of the community fully vaccinated,” said Minister Wade. increase.
“We are also increasing access to new pop-up clinics opening in the Adelaide Meyer Center and Pooraka, as well as outreach services to make it as convenient as possible for South Australians to vaccinate.
“The Free Government of Marshall is committed to maintaining the pace of vaccination deployment to protect our community.”
Professor Nicola Sparia, Chief Public Health Officer, said improving eligibility is another positive step in the deployment of vaccination.
“It’s great to see the qualifications open to allow more people to be vaccinated, especially to give older South Australians a choice,” said Professor Spurrier.
“We know that there is some hesitation in the community of people over the age of 60, and over 40% of people aged 60-69 are fully vaccinated, but this age group who received AstraZeneca. I would like to personally thank all of them. It is also an excellent and highly effective vaccine, so as soon as possible.
“Especially those who are not vaccinated in that age group remain vulnerable to COVID-19, and as many know, at some point border restrictions with other jurisdictions. We are considering releasing it. “
Following ATAGI’s advice, anyone who has been given AstraZeneca once should be given the same vaccine twice.
Those who have booked the first dose of AstraZeneca at the SA Health Clinic should advise an immune nurse if they wish to receive Pfizer instead of canceling the appointment.
Reservations for ages 12-15 and over 60 will begin on the SA Health website at 9am on Monday, September 13th. With the exception of the Adelaide Meyer Center and Pooraka Pop-up Clinic, all SA Health Clinics provide vaccines to children ages 12-15.
For more information, please visit. www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/covidvaccine..
Sources
2/ https://www.premier.sa.gov.au/news/media-releases/news/pfizer-vaccine-available-for-everyone-aged-12-and-over
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]