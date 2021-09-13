Pfizer vaccine available to all people over 12 years old

This move means that South Australia will be the first state in the country to provide Pfizer vaccines to people over the age of 12.

Starting Monday, Prime Minister Stephen Marshall said children aged 12 to 15 and people over the age of 60 will be able to book Pfizer vaccinations at state-owned clinics.

“Through the pandemic, South Australians have stepped up to play their part in keeping the community safe and strong, including hoisting and vaccination,” said Marshall.

“We continue to see a record number of people vaccinated, with over 60,000 new appointments coming online to increase life-saving jabs in South Australian arms, and execution rates. Is expected to skyrocket.

“From Monday, we will fully release Pfizer’s qualifications at the state clinic and make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all people over the age of 12.

“Vaccination is our way out of the pandemic and there is no reason for South Australians to wait for an appointment.”

With the change in rollout, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone over 12 years at the SA Health Clinic, and AstraZeneca will continue to be available to anyone over the age of 18 with informed consent.

Health and Welfare Minister Stephen Wade said the government was determined to ensure that all South Australian states had the opportunity to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

“We have made great strides in deploying vaccination, with 57% of South Australia receiving a single vaccination and more than 39% of the community fully vaccinated,” said Minister Wade. increase.

“We are also increasing access to new pop-up clinics opening in the Adelaide Meyer Center and Pooraka, as well as outreach services to make it as convenient as possible for South Australians to vaccinate.

“The Free Government of Marshall is committed to maintaining the pace of vaccination deployment to protect our community.”

Professor Nicola Sparia, Chief Public Health Officer, said improving eligibility is another positive step in the deployment of vaccination.

“It’s great to see the qualifications open to allow more people to be vaccinated, especially to give older South Australians a choice,” said Professor Spurrier.

“We know that there is some hesitation in the community of people over the age of 60, and over 40% of people aged 60-69 are fully vaccinated, but this age group who received AstraZeneca. I would like to personally thank all of them. It is also an excellent and highly effective vaccine, so as soon as possible.

“Especially those who are not vaccinated in that age group remain vulnerable to COVID-19, and as many know, at some point border restrictions with other jurisdictions. We are considering releasing it. “

Following ATAGI’s advice, anyone who has been given AstraZeneca once should be given the same vaccine twice.

Those who have booked the first dose of AstraZeneca at the SA Health Clinic should advise an immune nurse if they wish to receive Pfizer instead of canceling the appointment.

Reservations for ages 12-15 and over 60 will begin on the SA Health website at 9am on Monday, September 13th. With the exception of the Adelaide Meyer Center and Pooraka Pop-up Clinic, all SA Health Clinics provide vaccines to children ages 12-15.

For more information, please visit. www.sahealth.sa.gov.au/covidvaccine..