Healthcare workers apply for religious exemption after delegation of federal vaccine

San Diego (KGTV)-President Biden ordered all federal workers, including health workers, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday.Even here in San Diego demands religious exemptions to prevent hundreds of people from being vaccinated

But what exactly does that mean?

“It means that if your objection is not religious or linked to a disability or medical condition, you will not be dismissed or otherwise disciplined for refusing to be vaccinated. “Dan Eaton said.

Eaton is a legal analyst, saying, “Religion is, after all, personal, but it must be more than philosophically personal.”

He explains that religious exemptions have a religion-based belief that contradicts vaccination and that belief can be asserted to the employer.

“Most religions do not ban or oppose vaccination, so where does anyone claim a religious exemption? All they have to do is certain specifics. It is to clarify something that is tied to a religious tenant, which makes compulsory vaccination unfavorable from a conscientious religious point of view. “

Eaton said it was essentially an undefined term.

“It must be tied to this idea of ​​the underlying problems of life and death, sometimes expressed by symbols, rituals, and light.”

According to a survey published by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Sharp Healthcare received more than 700 religious exemption requests, the University of California San Diego Health received more than 600, and Scripps Health received more than 400.

ABC 10News has asked Eaton to explain the filing process.

“There is no magic word that would qualify or disqualify anyone from claiming religious exemption,” Eaton said. “”

Eaton states that the employer is responsible for addressing the acceptance of these employees or claiming that the request has a devastating impact on the business.

“From a risk management perspective, an employer may be more willing to accept the risk of claiming a religious exemption than responding to the willingness of an employer to impose an undue burden on the grounds of a religious exemption. The ongoing impact of this pandemic. “

Eaton said the employer is responsible for tackling the containment of these employees or claiming that the request disrupts operations.

He also says, “If you claim a religious exemption that does not mean that you claim the right to be treated the same as a fully vaccinated individual. It is likely that you are subject to certain restrictions. Means. Fully vaccinated people are not eligible. “

Eaton says employers should be able to find accommodation for their workers, which is why demonstrating overburden is a complex process.

In explaining this concept, he shared that individuals may require tax exemption, but they may be subject to other conditions as they have requested that they not be vaccinated. increase. These conditions range from weekly Covid-19 tests, wearing PPE, and changing daily work tasks and activities.

The true controversy surrounds legitimacy, as the request has already been submitted.

“Practically one of the major residents of all religions must not give false testimony. Therefore, if people lie to receive religious exemption, it causes conflict and Solving is far beyond the law. “

Eaton says anyone looking for an exemption must be able to prove something that doesn’t require documentation or referrals.

“You don’t have to submit anything from a religious guide saying this is a contradiction. It can be personal, but in the personal case it is not a philosophical or political opposition to vaccination. You need to tie it to something that is a religious tenant. “

Eaton said there is still a lot of legal work to be done, but demanding such an exemption should be done in good faith.

“The coronavirus will move faster than the law,” Eaton said.