The NHS tests blood tests to detect cancer before symptoms appear

The UK’s National Health Service will begin testing thousands of people with simple blood tests to detect more than 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

Galleritests available in the United States can detect cancers that are not regularly screened and accurately identify where the disease originates in the body.

Early detection of cancer is essential for people receiving immediate treatment, and this test has the potential to save thousands of lives in the UK each year.

It works by looking for chemical changes in the genetic code fragment (cell-free DNA) that leaks from the tumor into the bloodstream.

Some cancer tumors are known to shed DNA into the blood long before a person begins to experience symptoms.

The Galleri test does not detect all cancers and does not replace NHS screening programs such as breast, cervical, and bowel cancer.

In the United States, it is recommended for people at high risk of cancer, including people over the age of 50.

As part of the world’s largest NHS trial, blood samples will be taken from Monday at retail parks and several mobile testing clinics in other areas.

The NHS is recruiting 140,000 volunteers in eight regions of the UK to see how well the test works in medical services.

Letters have been sent to people of various backgrounds and ethnicities between the ages of 50 and 77.

Participants who should not have been diagnosed with cancer in the last three years will be asked to provide blood samples at their local mobile clinic.

They will be invited again 12 months later, and 2 years later, to provide more samples.

“This quick and easy blood test could mark the beginning of a revolution in the detection and treatment of cancer here and around the world,” said Amanda Pritchard, CEO of the NHS.

“Finding cancer before signs and symptoms appear is the most likely way to treat it and maximizes people’s chances of survival.

“The NHS has a proven track record of leading and successful innovations in cancer diagnosis and treatment, from CAR-T therapy to Covid-friendly drugs.

“Successful Garelli blood tests can play a major role in achieving the NHS long-term plan’s ambition to detect three-quarters of cancers at an early stage that is easy to treat.

“If you’re invited, join us. You may help us revolutionize cancer treatment and protect ourselves.”

This test has been found to be particularly effective in finding cancers that are difficult to identify early, such as the head and neck, intestines, lungs, pancreas, and throat.

The NHS test is led by Cancer Research UK and King’s College London Cancer Prevention Trials Unit, along with Grail, who developed the Galleri test.

Eight NHS Cancer Alliances are supporting the project and are invited to join from Cheshire and Merseyside, Manchester, Northeast, West Midlands, East Midlands, East England, Kent and Medway, and Southeast London. ..

The first results of the study are expected by 2023. If successful, the UK NHS plans to expand its deployment to an additional 1 million people in 2024 and 2025.

In the trial, half of the people immediately screen the blood sample on the galley test and the other half store the sample for future testing.

This allows scientists to compare the stages at which cancer was detected between the two groups.

Anyone in the test group who is found to have cancer will be contacted by the study nurse and referred to the NHS hospital for further testing.

“We need to carefully study the Garelli test to see if it can significantly reduce the number of cancers diagnosed late in life,” said the director of the UK Cancer Research Fund and King’s College Study Unit. One of the exams, Professor Peter Sasieni, said. Principal Investigator.

“This test could be a breakthrough for early detection of cancer and we are excited to lead this important study.

“Cancer screening can detect cancer early when it is likely to be treated well, but not all types of screening work.”

Sir Harpal Kumar, President of Grail Europe, said: We can.

“The Galleri test can not only detect different types of cancer, but it can also predict where the cancer is in the body with high accuracy.

“This test is particularly strong in detecting deadly cancers and has a very low false positive rate.”

Health Minister Sajid Javid said:

“Early diagnosis can save lives, and this innovative new test can detect cancer before symptoms appear, maximizing people’s chances of defeating the disease.

“Reducing the number of people in need of treatment for advanced cancer is essential to patient care and is another example of how the NHS can innovate more efficiently, which is important to reduce backlog. . “

A study published in the journal in June Annual Tumor Report The false positive rate of the test was very low, and it was found that few people were mistakenly diagnosed with cancer.

Scientists have analyzed how the test worked in 2,823 people with the disease and 1,254 people without it.

It correctly identified cancer in 51.5% of cases and misdetected cancer in only 0.5% of cases across all stages of the disease.

For unscreened solid tumors such as esophageal cancer, liver cancer, and pancreatic cancer, the ability to produce positive test results is twice that of solid tumors with screening options such as breast and intestinal cancer ( It was 65.6%). , Cervical and prostate cancer.

About 55% of cases of hematological cancer were detected, but the test correctly identified the tissue in which the cancer was found in 88.7% of cases.

Experts emphasize that people with cancer symptoms should always seek help from their GP.

Updated: September 13, 2021 0:48 am