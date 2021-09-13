Reservations for the COVID-19 vaccine will be open to all 12-15 year olds as the government strengthens its deployment





Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program sets another milestone today by opening reservations to all children between the ages of 12 and 15. Key Point: Pfizer appointments are open to general practitioners or vaccination clinics for ages 12-15

Moderna vaccine from September 20th

Federal government claims vaccination program is on track Pfizer vaccines are indigenous, have certain basic health conditions, or Part of the national disability insurance system.. However, starting today, anyone between the ages of 12 and 15 will be able to book a Pfizer shot at a general practitioner or federal vaccination clinic. Professor Christine McCartney, director of the National Center for Immunization Research and Surveillance, said he hopes to help bring children affected by the COVID-19 blockade back to the classroom. Live Update: Read our blog for the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic “They have missed many things, not only from an educational point of view, but also socialization, their impact on mental health and well-being,” she said. Professor Macartney states that the availability of vaccines is great news for high school children. ((( ABC news ). “And, in a sense, those children are paying us as adults who are more likely to suffer from severe illness. “They did a hard yard here.” Parents and guardians COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Checker.. While they were there, Professor McCartney urged them to make sure they were also vaccinated. “Probably more than 70% of children are infected with COVID at home from their parents and sometimes older siblings,” she said. “Therefore, they can now be vaccinated from the age of 12 and over, but vaccination of all adults is also very important for their own health. “And I think it may take some time for people to make reservations as more supplies become available, but because you can either jump and make reservations or because more supplies are available. Try to book ahead of schedule now. “ Moderna dose on the way Swap agreements with the UK have helped Australia’s vaccine deployment. ((( supply ). Vaccine supply was boosted by Purchase an additional 1 million Moderna doses from Europe, The mRNA vaccine will be available in pharmacies starting next week. Like Pfizer, Moderna is offered to Australians between the ages of 12 and 59, and AstraZeneca is still recommended for people over the age of 60. After months of criticism of the pace of vaccine deployment — and a series Global vaccine swap New Purchase Agreement — The government claims that everyone over the age of 12 has sufficient supply to provide their first vaccination by the end of next month. “Now we are not imposing it. We are not obliging it. It is your choice. It is your health,” Scott Morrison said on Sunday. “But I know this. Everyone will have the opportunity when we reach the end of October, and certainly before that. “And when that happens, the country has to move on.” What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

..

