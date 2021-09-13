COVID-19 numbers continue to rise | News, sports, work





The numbers continue to grow throughout Pennsylvania. On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 4,125 new cases of COVID-19. That number has fallen by more than 1,000 since Saturday. However, the number of cases exceeded 4,000 for 5 consecutive days. Clinton County reported 12 new cases on Sunday. Currently, the total is 4,021. Center County was increased by 74 cases of the deadly virus. The total currently stands at 18,390. In Lycoming County, the number of cases increased by 55 on Sunday. Currently, the total is 13,186. Across the federation, 2,183 inhabitants are hospitalized. That number has decreased by 13 since Saturday. There are 535 patients in the intensive care unit. That number has jumped to 18 since Saturday. A total of 280 are on ventilator, an increase of one from Saturday. As far as deaths are concerned, no new deaths have been reported on Sunday. In the counties in the Express coverage area, the death toll is as follows: Clinton (69), Center (232), Lycoming (309). The total for Pennsylvania is currently 28,566. On Saturday, DOH reported 5,131 cases of COVID-19, the highest number in the Commonwealth since April 16. For more information on COVID-19 or to find out more about the numbers, please visit health.pa.gov. At State College, the Mount Nitany Medical Center continues to see more and more patients for the treatment of COVID-19. As of September 10, Mount Nittany was caring for 17 COVID-positive inpatients between the ages of 22 and 92. In August, Mount Nitani had a total of 69 COVID-positive hospitalizations, with an average daily census of 14 people. The number of COVID-positive inpatients in medical centers is almost double that of last year, and the majority of these patients are unvaccinated. “Since the beginning of September, the average daily census of COVID-positive inpatients has been 17, which is higher than the average of 14 in August. With this increase, the Pandemic Response Plan will work to meet the needs of the community. We are taking additional steps to coordinate. We will continue to coordinate selective surgical treatment and limit visits to the facility. COVID vaccines are very effective and in our community It’s the best defense against COVID infections. We strongly recommend that everyone receive it. “ Dr. Tiffany Cabibbo, Chief Nursing Office and Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services at Mount Nitani Health, said: Vaccines are readily available at local health care providers and many pharmacies. For more information or to search for vaccines, please visit vaccines.gov. Find out more about COVID-19 or look at the number health.pa.gov. Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.

