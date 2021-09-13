Health
Doctors are wary of a “twindemic” due to the duplication of COVID-19 and the flu surge
Every year, doctors struggle to convince people who just want to get the flu vaccine.
The widespread “vaccine fatigue” caused by the non-stop talks and warnings surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine makes them worried that it will be more difficult this year.
They also warn that it can have serious consequences. Last year’s influenza season resulted in a record number of cases due to all home and other measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.
However, this year’s flu season could be consistent with more face-to-face interactions with people who are confident in their prevention with the COVID-19 vaccine but are not vigilant against the flu.
Dr. Robert Trenon, a family doctor at Penn State Health, said:
With that in mind, and with the flu season imminent, healthcare providers are urging people to get flu shots now.
Influenza causes an average of about 36,000 deaths in the United States. It also enrolls more hospitals and sometimes burdens them.
Currently, the summer surge in COVID-19 has recently pushed hospitals to their limits in many parts of the country. These days, some Idaho hospitals are stressed enough to have to be distributed to intensive care units and are providing them to those who are most likely to recover. ..
If COVID-19 stays high this winter and influenza cases surge in most or all of the country, hospital beds could be widespread, Lennon said.
“As [former] Military doctors, we are planning something like that, but that’s not what you want to see everywhere, “he said.
The best way to prevent it is to get the flu vaccine. This is recommended for most people over 6 months.
The COVID-19 pandemic further affected common illnesses.
During spring and summer, doctors saw a surge in respiratory syncytial virus. This causes cold-like symptoms and is common in children. However, the symptoms of RSV can be more severe and can pose a serious threat to infants and the elderly.
RSV is usually found in winter. Lennon believes that confused social patterns are responsible for the unusual timing of recent incidents.
He also believes that timing may change for other illnesses, including the flu. That means doctors and parents need to be especially careful when dealing with symptoms that may appear out of season.
For example, parents need to be aware of the potential for RSV and be careful not to underestimate the situation if their child looks like an unusually severe cold during warm weather.
He advises his parents, “If you have any doubts, there is no doubt.”
“If you wonder if my child should see a doctor, the answer is yes,” he said. “I tell the patient the same thing about ER. If that comes to mind,” maybe I should go to the emergency room “, it’s probably a good idea to go there. “
Healthcare providers in central Pennsylvania are already supplied with the flu vaccine and are now available in pharmacies and major retailers.
Influenza cases usually begin in October in Pennsylvania and peak in midwinter, following Christmas and the New Year holidays.
Doctors advise Pennsylvanians to be vaccinated by October 1.
Now is the time to get vaccinated, as it will take two weeks for vaccine prevention to be fully enhanced, Lennon said.
Other items in PennLive
UPMC cites a “really alarming” number of almost all unvaccinated young and healthy people attacked by COVID-19
These are the postal codes for which the number of cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania is increasing rapidly.
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/news/2021/09/doctors-wary-of-twin-demic-of-overlapping-covid-19-and-flu-surges.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]