Is it possible to get the influenza vaccine and COVID-19 at the same time?





Bentonville, Ark (KNWA / KFTA) — Doctors are urging people not to delay flu vaccination, especially when COVID cases are still high. Dr. Anamica Tandon is a primary care physician at Northwest Health. She says the first line of defense to prevent getting the flu is to get the vaccine. Dr. Tandon states that both the flu vaccine and COVID 19 shots can be safely obtained. Moreover, you can actually get both shots on the same day.

You can get the flu all year round, but it’s more common in the fall and winter months. She says September and October are good months to get a flu shot, so she’s fully protected by the time the flu activity goes into full swing. She says most people with the flu have mild cases such as coughing, chills, headaches, and mild fever. But that can be pretty serious. “What we are really worried about is the simultaneous co-infection of COVID-19 and influenza. Influenza itself can cause severe pneumonia, especially in the high-risk category, under the age of two. Children, people over the age of 65, may be hospitalized, “says Dr. Tandon. She says that a major concern about both COVID and the flu is that they are respiratory illnesses that can attack the lungs and cause serious complications. She adds that people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, or severe liver disease are also more likely to have flu complications. Vaccination against the flu greatly reduces your chances of getting sick. If you get sick, you are much less likely to go to the hospital because of a serious illness. Now, if you have mild symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, you can stay home and monitor the symptoms. However, if you have a high fever, consistent chest pressure, or a seizure, you should see a doctor. “Studies have shown that starting antiviral drugs within two days of the onset of symptoms in these cases can significantly reduce the risk of developing influenza-related complications,” said Dr. Tandon. I have. You can reduce the spread of bacteria by washing your hands frequently, keeping your hands away from your face, and covering your mouth and nose when you cough. She adds that you are at home when you are ill and away from others.

