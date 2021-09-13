UK makes friendly fire with the latest vaccine spats





The woman has a small bottle labeled with the “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and medical syringe in this figure, taken on October 30, 2020.

London, September 13 (Reuters Breaking View)-The UK has blown up one of the potential Covid-19 vaccine success stories. French pharmaceutical group Valneva (VLS.PA) The British government said on Monday Canceled transaction It is worth up to € 1.4 billion, claiming that the company is in breach of a supply contract. Only in February did the UK order an additional 40 million doses of Valneva’s promising Covid-19 drug. This is nearing the completion of clinical trials. That totaled 100 million, with the option to buy another 90 million by 2025. The spats follow a much larger supply dispute between the European Union and AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical group. (AZN.L) read more .. The losing French group’s stock fell more than 30% on Monday morning, knocking out about 650 million euros from its market value. Still, it has more than doubled in the past year. Undoubtedly, Britain looks worse. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has funded Valneva’s Scottish factory, attracted by drug promises that could improve the treatment of mutations by attacking Covid-19 in multiple ways. It may be useful in the next surge. (By Neil Ammac) On twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews Capital Call-A more concise insight into global finance: Blackstone withdraws from real estate transactions in China U.S. debt cap battle is warming up read more

Crown Resorts rubs salt on shareholder wounds Airline investors fly upside down read more Christine Lagarde Channel Margaret Thatcher read more Edited by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

