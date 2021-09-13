COVID booster vaccination rates among young Israelis are “worried” low





Young Israelis do not appear to be in a hurry to get booster shots of the COVID vaccine. Inoculation rates in these age groups appear to be the lowest in the country. New health data reveals. Only 21.7% of Israelis aged 20-29 received booster shots, as booster vaccine drives were expanded to all ages three weeks ago, according to Ministry of Health data released on Monday. Less than one-third of people between the ages of 30 and 39 receive booster immunization, and those over the age of 40 have a vaccination rate of more than one-third at 42%. The Ministry of Health announced last month that from October 1st, the Green Pass will only be valid if the carrier receives a booster vaccination or if the first two doses are given within 5 months. Provincial officials said the main reasons for the low vaccination rate of young Israelis were concerns about having to take booster shots every six months, serious side effects, reduced willingness to fly abroad in a pandemic, and vaccination. I think it is a lack of incentives. The Israeli Health Maintenance Organization has acknowledged that their vaccination centers are currently empty and that there are no strategic plans to encourage young people to obtain a third jab. Dr. Doron Dushnitsky, Head of Coronavirus Patient Care at Leumit Health Services, urged young people to be vaccinated when the Green Pass was first announced to be disabled for many from October. Since then, he said it is getting less and less. People make promises to get boosters. “At first it was full of vaccinations, but now it’s empty when we try to raise awareness through the media,” said Dushnitsky. “Many people hesitate to take a booster because they lose credibility after the second shot is promised to last longer and continue to ask if this will be the last one,” said Dushnitsky. .. Unlike the first and second shots, Dushnitsky did not receive a systematic work plan from the Ministry of Health this time, and if the situation continues this way, more people willing to be vaccinated. I added that it will be less. Other HMOs repeated emotions and reported low vaccination rates. Dr. David Dvir, Head of Primary Care at Meuhedet, said: A member of the Advisory Board on Health Services and Coronavirus Vaccination. He added that the low rate is a result of young people not being afraid of becoming seriously ill with COVID and therefore less likely to be vaccinated. “People need to understand it over time [after the second shot], Antibodies are reduced and defenses against COVID are weakened, increasing the likelihood of getting sick, “he said. He also said that the public seems unaware of the fact that anyone who hasn’t received a booster shot since October 1st will lose their Green Pass and will not be able to get where they need it. “It’s important to remember that a day or two may make you feel sick because of the side effects of boosters, but that’s better than the serious effects of COVID during and even after illness.”

..

