The Covid-19 vaccine is currently two starting FDA leaders among scientists who say it “doesn’t show the need for boosting”





“Therefore, current evidence does not appear to indicate the need for a boost in the general population that remains highly effective for serious illness,” scientists said in a new opinion piece published in a medical journal on Monday. Is writing in Lancet ..

The authors of this treatise include Dr. Philip Krause and Marion Gruber, two senior FDA vaccine leaders. Resigned in October and November , The FDA announced at the end of last month. No details were given about their retirement, but they raised questions about whether retirement would affect the work of government agencies.

The FDA and other public health agencies around the world continue to investigate evidence of the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine and the role that vaccine booster may play in improving immunity to disease.

For The Lancet’s new paper, scientists reviewed randomized trials and observational studies of the Covid-19 vaccine, consistently stating that “vaccine efficacy is more than any infectious disease. In addition, vaccination seems to be substantially larger. ” Most vaccines are somewhat less effective against symptomatic diseases with the delta mutant than with the alpha mutant, but the delta mutant remains highly effective against both symptomatic and severe illnesses. .. “

Scientists say there is now an opportunity to study variant-based boosters before they become widely needed. However, they also said that the current supply of Covid-19 vaccine could “save more lives” when used by people who have not yet been vaccinated than when used as a booster. Claim in their treatise. In early August, the World Health Organization requested a moratorium of booster shots until at least the end of September. “To date, all of these studies provide credible evidence that protection against serious illness is significantly reduced, even though vaccine efficacy against symptomatic illness appears to decline over time. I haven’t, “the scientist wrote in the treatise. “The limited supply of these vaccines poses a considerable risk of serious illness and will save most lives if it becomes available to people who have not yet been vaccinated. Even if it ultimately comes from a boost. Even if some benefit is gained, it does not outweigh the benefit. About providing initial protection to unvaccinated people, “scientists write. “If the vaccine is introduced where it is most effective, it can accelerate the end of the pandemic by inhibiting the further evolution of the mutant.” Announced on September 20th, just one month after the U.S. Federal Health Authority announced a plan to boost the Covid-19 vaccine to be offered this fall, subject to FDA approval and approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Paper prevention. The FDA’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Board meets this Friday to discuss BioNTech’s application with vaccine maker Pfizer, which administers the Covid-19 vaccine to people over the age of 16 as a third vaccination or “booster” shot. increase. “The message that boosts may be needed soon, if not justified by strong data and analysis, can adversely affect confidence in the vaccine and undermine the message about the value of primary vaccination. Public health officials also need to carefully consider the outcome of the approved primary vaccination campaign, a booster for selected vaccines only, “the scientists wrote in a new paper. “Booster programs that affect some, but not all, vaccinated people can be difficult to implement, so make recommendations and vaccination based on complete data on all vaccines available in the country. It is important to consider your logistics and create a clear public health message in advance. Boost is widely recommended. “ CNN has contacted the FDA for comment on the Lancet review. WHO pushes to wait for boosters Last week, WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Repeated his call Wealthy countries should refrain from increasing Covid-19 vaccination until shots are available worldwide. He urged countries to wait at least until the end of the year. This is a longer timeline than WHO’s first call to wait until the end of September. “Low- and middle-income countries are not a second or third priority. Their health care workers, the elderly, and other endangered groups have the same rights to be protected,” Tedros said. Said. “I’m not silent when the companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think that the poor people in the world should be satisfied with the leftovers.” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki at the time Repeated the views of the Biden administration The United States will be offering Covid-19 booster shots to Americans this fall, while striving to provide vaccines to people around the world who have not yet received the shots. “In our view, this is the wrong choice,” Pusaki told reporters at the White House briefing. “And the United States has donated and shared about 140 million doses to more than 90 countries, which is more than all other countries combined.”

