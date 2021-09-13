Cases of Greater Columbus COVID increase slightly during Labor Day week





Greater Columbus had less than 2% increase in new coronavirus cases during the week ending Sunday, the week including Labor Day holidays. Across the state, Ohio saw a 10% increase in new cases last week as the state added 45,427 cases. Last week there were 41,303 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Ohio ranks 18th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 11.9% from the previous week, and 1,010,209 cases were reported. With 3.51% of the country’s population, Ohio had 4.5% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 19 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. COVID booster shot: Ohio Hospital, Health Department Approved A Week Ahead Some governments may have delayed reporting during Labor Day holidays, and people who would normally have been tested may not have been tested at that time. Weekly comparisons may be inaccurate. Franklin County reported 3,695 cases and zero deaths last week. A week ago, 3,614 cases and 3 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 146,227 cases and 1,533 deaths have been reported. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection): Survivors say loss of smell and taste can affect mental health Delaware County reported 541 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 529 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 21,458 cases and 140 deaths have been reported. Fairfield County reported 707 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 668 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, 19,439 cases and 217 deaths have been reported. Licking County reported 621 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, 632 cases and 4 deaths were reported. Throughout the pandemic, 19,446 cases and 236 deaths have been reported. Pickaway County reported 306 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 316 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 10,039 cases and 128 deaths have been reported. Union County reported 279 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 289 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 6,934 cases and 49 deaths have been reported. Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreak per person was in Pike County, with 1,102 cases per 100,000 people per week. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 953 Scioto County, high levels of community-acquired infections begin at 100 per 100,000 people per week. Franklin County added the newest cases overall, with 3,695 cases. Kaiyahoga County, 3,077 cases. Hamilton County has 2,645 people. Weekly cases increased in 65 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Kaiyahoga, Stark, and Lorraine counties. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Ohio ranks 38th in the state, with at least one vaccination, with 53.3% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 63.1%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported an additional 145,386 vaccinations, including 67,488 initial doses. Last week, the state received 96,532 vaccinations, including 46,013 initial doses. Overall, Ohio reported a total of 11,844,600 doses. Throughout Ohio, cases declined in 23 counties, the most in Warren counties, from 1,084 cases a week ago to 861 cases. In Butler County, 1,460 to 1,262 cases. There are 1,102 to 914 cases in Clermont County. In Ohio, three people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 51 people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,298,625 people have been coronavirus-positive and 21,154 have died from the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 40,955,201 are positive and 659,970 are dead. >> Follow up cases of coronavirus across the United States USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Wednesday, September 8. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 5,170

Week before: 4,345

4 weeks ago: 2,949 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 121,201

Week before: 128,256

4 weeks ago: 111,242 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/2021/09/13/gda-covid-19-state-2021-09-13-oh-ncod/118815710/

