Distance Education Requests, Vaccine Requirements Requests – NBC Chicago

As the outbreak of COVID continues in schools in Illinois, parents in both Chicago and the suburbs are demanding other options from their children.

Meanwhile, some Chicago city council members are seeking the necessary vaccinations in some indoor spaces in the city, such as restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Waukigan School District Family Wants Distance Learning Option

With an increasing number of students testing COVID-19 positive throughout the Chicago region, some families believe they should be able to decide whether or not their children will go to school directly.

Many parents, students, and community members gathered in Waukigan on Sunday to call on Community Unit School District 60 to bring back distance learning options.

Some Chicago City Councilors want the city to require vaccination certification in indoor public spaces

Many Aldermans wrote to Chicago’s top doctors on Thursday, asking visitors to public indoor environments such as restaurants, bars, movie theaters, and concert halls to request proof of COVID-19 vaccination. ..

In support of their recommendations, eight members of the Chicago City Council’s Health and Relationships Commission have announced uncontrolled community infections of delta variants, threats of new variants, access to cold climates, and soon for free. FDA-approved and urgently-approved COVID-19 vaccine available.

Where to find free drive-throughs Walgreens COVID test near Chicago

Walgreens offers free drive-through COVID-19 tests in various locations in the Chicago area. This is because more companies and venues need negative consequences for entry.

Walgreens offers non-contact coronavirus testing at specific locations in the city for people over the age of three. The company pointed out that pharmacies do not offer walk-in COVID testing. Rather, all tests are performed through the vehicle window.

Click to see a list of nearby drive-through locations here Search for the zip code.

The Delta variant caused a more serious breakthrough case than expected in the Midwest, increasing the risk of Unvaxxed by a factor of 10: CDC

A new CDC study conducted on Friday dominated American cases, especially depriving all other COVID-19 strains, regarding the potential threat posed by highly contagious delta variants to complete vaccination. , Shows that it can be the most shocking evidence to date.

But what is clear, researchers have found that the risk is 10-fold greater for people who are not completely immune to the virus.

NS Analyzed health institution Percentage of total cases, hospitalizations and deaths by vaccination status in 13 jurisdictions, including Indiana and Minnesota, from April 4 to July 17. Weekly.

Over 100 COVID outbreaks reported in schools in Illinois

State-wide data show more than 100 coronavirus outbreaks in schools throughout Illinois, some of which are associated with more than 12 cases in educational institutions.

According to the latest statistics from the Illinois Public Health Service, there were 128 outbreaks in Illinois schools as of Friday, 14 of which occurred in Cook County alone.

An outbreak involving 11 to 14 students has been reported at Glenbrook Elementary School, while another outbreak at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena involved 5 to 10 cases. increase.

At least 11 outbreaks have also been reported in Will County, two of which are more than five at Reed-Custer Elementary School and Eicherberger Elementary School.

Some of the worst outbreaks occur in western and southern Illinois, including some school districts in Macoupin County. More than 16 cases of the virus continue to operate in various schools throughout the region, officials said.

Illinois Coronavirus: 26,062 new COVID cases, 197 deaths, 143K vaccination last week

Health officials in Illinois reported 26,062 new COVID-19 cases last week, killing 197 more and receiving more than 143,000 new vaccines.

A total of 1,564,386 coronaviruses have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service. The additional deaths reported this week have left the state with 24,261 confirmed COVID deaths.

Find out more about the latest Illinois COVID data.

Numerical COVID: Coronavirus Metrics in Each of 11 Illinois Medical Areas

While some Illinois medical areas have improved positive rates and ICU beds, almost all areas have increased coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

In at least 7 of the last 10 days, hospitalizations have been stable or declining in only two regions of the state, formerly in benchmark regions, according to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service. One had to hit in turn. To reduce COVID mitigation.

Learn more about Illinois COVID data.

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine More Powerful Against Delta Variants?

With the choice of COVID vaccines that many people now receive, the question of what provides better protection against the proliferation of delta mutations is rising.

Several studies have been done to determine the efficacy of a vaccine, but is one vaccine actually better than the other?

According to medical experts, each of the three vaccines currently available in the United States provides protection.

