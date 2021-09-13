Livestock stores report growing interest in ivermectin

Local livestock stores are aware of increased purchases, boosted by false information that the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is treating COVID-19.

Health officials emphasize that humans should never take veterinary-grade drugs intended for animals. In recent months, Logan Health has received multiple emergency hospitalizations with evidence of toxicity, and doctors have become suspicious of substance abuse.

The anthelmintic is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in animals to prevent heartworm and other internal or external parasites. Ivermectin has also been approved by the FDA for human use in controlling parasitic infections such as river blindness and strongyloides. It can also be used topically as a scabies ointment.

However, due to false information, the number of prescriptions used by humans nationwide has recently skyrocketed among those seeking treatment for COVID-19. Locally, feed store employees are aware of an increasing number of inquiries about drugs being sold for livestock infections.

Recognizing the recent drug misuse to treat Covid-19, Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply and CHS clerk are skeptical if a new face looking for a drug is buying it to treat livestock. And some customers de-warmers paste themselves.

Ben Dryden, a hardware associate at Murdoch’s, noticed that more and more people were asking about ivermectin.

“A lot of people ask me,’Hey, is this for horses?’, He said.” And how long does it last? And how many pounds it covers. mosquito?”

In response, Dryden recommended that people consult their doctor or pharmacist about human ivermectin. Other than that, there’s not much you can do to prevent people from eating the antiparasitic paste that Dryden says is “suitable for horses.”

Jeff Vauner, retail manager at CHS, believes that as people continue to buy medicine for human consumption, valley livestock stores will soon run out of stock or out of stock.

“Customers will come and say,’Hey, you have livestock,’ and you sell it to them because they need it,” Bowner said. “They may be lying to us, but we don’t know that.”

“I think it’s strange to use animal-grade chemicals for human consumption,” he added.

The drug’s belief in treating COVID-19 stems from laboratory studies conducted by several Australian medical institutions. A research study titled “The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro” found that the number of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, the virus that causes COVID-19 in green monkey kidney cells, is dramatic. When given an antiparasitic agent, it points out that it has decreased.

Dr. Jeffrey Tjaden, an infectious disease specialist at Logan Health, said the results were taken from a sample of Petri dishes and do not indicate whether the drug is a beneficial or harmful treatment for COVID-19. rice field.

“These isolated cells were used to kill the virus 100 times the amount of ivermectin that we humans can absorb in our body,” Tjaden said. “So far, the CDC, the World Health Organization (WHO), and Merck, the pharmaceutical company that manufactures ivermectin, do not currently recommend treatment for COVID-19.”

Common side effects of human medicine include rash, hives, convulsions, nausea, and vomiting. High doses of human grade are dangerous and can cause high blood pressure, hallucinations, seizures, and even central nervous system reactions such as coma and death. However, veterinary grade medications can be particularly dangerous.

According to Tjaden, veterinary products use a variety of fillers such as dyes and other substances, but weight-based doses are much higher in horses than in humans, making them even more toxic to human use. there is.

A recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigating trends in ivermectin prescriptions increased the average weekly pre-pandemic 3,600 prescriptions to a peak of 39,000 pre-pandemic weekly prescriptions ending January 8, 2021.

Since early July 2021, outpatient ivermectin has rapidly increased to over 88,000 prescriptions in the week leading up to August 13, a 24-fold increase from pre-pandemic baseline.

Poison control centers across the United States have five-fold increased demands for human exposure to ivermectin since July 2021 compared to pre-pandemic doses.

“There are existing drugs available for COVID-19, but in the meantime, let’s use them,” Tjaden told individuals who are considering anthelmintic drugs themselves.