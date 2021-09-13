“That’s exactly that layer of security”: British parents mostly welcome 12 to 15 years old to get a Covid jab | Children

NShe Four UK Chief Medical Officers Determined Children 12-15 Years Old Older people can provide Covid vaccination. All children in this age group will be immediately provided with the first vaccine given by the school’s vaccination program.

Previously, the Government’s Vaccine Oversight Agency, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, A healthy 12-15 year old vaccination was that it was a small benefit..

Five parents across the UK share their thoughts on the benefits of vaccination of their children, amid concerns about possible health risks and misleading advice.

“That’s exactly that security layer.”

I think my children need to be vaccinated – I have friends in other countries where my children have been vaccinated. Would you like to give all your kids it as an option to decide if they and their parents want it? Many of us really want our children to be vaccinated.

I’ve talked to my 13 year old son for a long time, and the opinion is that he should be vaccinated – he’s young, but he can still think, he’s news and what’s happening Follow what you are doing. It’s that layer of security, and I think we’re probably a little more protected. As a diabetic, that’s another reason for me. Our extended family has diabetics who are still suffering from long Covids even after 10 months.

Our child also attended secondary school and experienced three self-quarantines due to close contact with a friend who tested positive. Confinement did not help his mental health because he had to stay home, and he was unable to make the most of his school days. The Covid epidemic in secondary school was horrifying before the summer vacation. I want to see children treated as human beings who deserve protection. Anindi Tabanerjee, 48, Teaching Associate at Lancaster University

“I’m not keen on vaccination my daughter, but I do.”

I don’t think it is necessary to vaccinate young children, but I am in a position to vaccinate my daughter so that she can go to see her family in France. It’s very confusing because the countries seem to have different opinions about the same vaccine. Sure, the scientific research is the same, but why aren’t they reaching the same consensus?

In France, children from September 30th [age 12-17] You need a health pass to go to cinemas and museums, and you need to double jab. If not, you need to test in advance. In my opinion, this policy is too extreme, but that’s it. My daughter is 13 years old and is not very enthusiastic about vaccination, but she hopes she will be offered to go home and participate in family activities.

I’m afraid that if the kids can decide for themselves, it depends on what TikTok tells her. I talk to my daughter, convey my feelings, and hope she agrees with me. She wants to be vaccinated to do something in France, but perhaps she didn’t, given the lack of transnational scientific consensus, if she didn’t need it Probably. Patricia Lopez, 52, freelance interpreter and translator, London

“Many parents are affected by false information about the vaccine.”

I agree with vaccination of children. This is a very unpopular opinion among the nursery colleagues I worked for until recently.I think it’s incorrect information about giving birth, etc. [issues] They are terribly depressed and they are not open to it.Many of them don’t want it [the vaccine] They themselves – they went far down the rabbit hole. It’s confusing to me. It doesn’t come from mainstream media, so it must be what they saw on Facebook and alternative news sources.

I’m really having a hard time understanding selfishness. Vaccines work by eliminating hosts that the virus needs to replicate. To achieve this, we all need to be vaccinated. I’m really worried that the vaccine will never run out and that it will be used as evidence of an ineffective hoax.

I’ve heard people say that vaccination shouldn’t be forced. Listen to what you are saying. You are not saying this about polio. These are people who are willing to vaccinate their children for other things. They have these radical views about Covid that I don’t understand-they haven’t applied it to other areas of their lives. Tamshin, 39, early teacher of Lancashire

“Youth are the most vulnerable now”

I welcome vaccination of younger children and believe that all parents and young adults should make vaccination choices, even if it says no. Young people It is currently the most vulnerable because it requires participating in a high-risk / low-vaccination environment daily in a busy school and sharing the same air with more than 30 people in a small, unventilated room.

I have two children, my 14-year-old son has asthma and was previously hospitalized for a mild cold and allergies. Last year he was homeschooling all year round with the help of our general practitioner. My children’s school was very supportive, but I’m still very afraid to be in a high-risk environment like school.

Our 17 year old daughter is now fully vaccinated. This is a great relief. This means that she can return to some sort of normality, not only because of her physical aspects but also because of her mental health implications. Jean Howie, 44, Glasgow

“In developing countries, vaccination of adults should be prioritized.”

We need to distribute the vaccine to people who really need it by spreading it around the world. Developed countries are immunizing children who are slightly affected by Covid when they need to deliver doses to poorer countries. We need to distribute the vaccine fairly-that’s morally correct. I’m worried that otherwise new variants may emerge.

We recently lost a dear friend of Covid in South Africa. He was 65 years old and had only taken it once three weeks before he was infected with the virus. He had some underlying health, but perhaps even if he had been vaccinated for the second time, he would still be here. I think the benefits of vaccination of older people around the world far outweigh the potential for children to become seriously ill or have long Covids-I don’t think they are comparable.

I know there is some debate that children can infect older people, but the UK has been able to vaccinate so many people that the older people are at much greater risk of becoming seriously ill and hospitalized or dying. It is decreasing. This country is mostly double vaccinated. I feel that vaccination of children is not a priority when some elderly people are dying unnecessarily. We are ignoring what is happening in other parts of the world. Anna *, 58, retired, Twickenham