Australian Covid Frontline Voices: Construction Workers and Delivery Drivers | Australian News

Construction workers, Liverpool, Sydney

I recently received a jab. I was neither for nor against the Covid vaccine, but to get back to work and earn a living to feed my wife and two children.

I didn’t care about the vaccine I had. I try to be as logical as possible and away from conspiracy. But you need to take everything there with a grain of salt, and people are experts for reasons.

I wasn’t used to staying at home and couldn’t cope well, so it was a breath of fresh air that allowed me to get back to work. I was invading my wife’s personal space, and it was difficult to get stuck at home.

That’s why we want to see some normality when we reach that 80% mark. That’s what I’ve been counting on. If that point is reached and the goal post is moved again, I’m very angry because I’ve been working on this very patiently, but if I’ve done everything they asked for, it’s something to deal with. It will be difficult, not enough yet.

But by saying that, I understand New South Wales The government is doing what they can. I’m not their biggest fan, but here I loosen them up a bit. It’s hard to be a leader, you will always meet criticism. They are inconsistent many times, but they’re okay – why don’t you block the entire city first?

Given how the virus spreads in different countries and how they treated it, we should see a much worse number, but it is not. So, given what they’re learning on the fly like us, I think they’re doing a decent job about it.

But I think they may be doing a better job of educating people about vaccines and viruses, especially considering all the used false information around.

I am looking forward to returning to a relatively normal state. I can’t move around freely and miss even the simplest things like not wearing a mask. I miss the fact that I don’t have to wear a mask all the time.

Eggplant Zureika

Delivery driver, Sydney, Auburn

Cake Hero Delivery Driver Nacelle Zureika: “I feel to all those who have lost their jobs.” Photo: Break Sharp-Wiggins / Guardian

I deliver cakes and desserts to people’s homes all over Sydney with Cake Hero, and it really steps up during the blockade. I am happy to deliver the dessert at this time. I know what it’s like to be trapped in a house and not get what you like, so it’s good to help someone like that and make someone’s day.

I’m not too nervous when delivering. Everyone is socially away and wears masks to make contactless payments, so it’s pretty safe for now.

But Covid is always at the bottom of our hearts and I’m always at least a little worried. But we are doing our best to stay safe. We do what we can to protect ourselves.