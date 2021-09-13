Minnesota COVID: Eleven more deaths have been reported. Positive rate up to 6.7% Notch – WCCO





Minneapolis (WCCO) — A full class for Minnesota students was held, and on Monday health officials reported an additional 2,693 cases of the virus and 11 deaths. According to daily updates from the Minnesota Department of HealthSince the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 669,176, with 7,903 people due to the virus. read more: More than 46,000 Minnesota students were vaccinated weeks before school began On the other hand, the latest positive rate is still relatively stable at 6.7%. The positive rate, which dropped to 1.1% in late June, remains “attention”. The high risk line is drawn at 10%. ICU beds remain nearly full in the Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota. In the latest check, 97.8% of ICU beds in metropolitan areas were currently in use. The situation in southeastern Minnesota is about as bad, with only 10 beds open (4.5%). The Twin Cities metro area still has 15 ICU beds available and 28 non-ICU beds, occupying only 0.8% of the area’s capacity. As of Monday morning, Minnesota Ministry of Health figures show that about 72.4% of Minnesota over the age of 16 receive at least one dose, and 93.1% over the age of 65 receive at least one dose. I did. In total, the state has given 6,284,567 doses of vaccine, with approximately 3.16 million inhabitants completing a series of vaccines. read more: 1.4 million MN workers fall under the new Biden administration’s COVID vaccine regulations In addition, 31 new cases are reported daily for every 100,000 Minnesota residents, and the state is well above the perceived high-risk boundaries and is still on the rise. The state spent the beginning of summer well below the alert line. The alert line is drawn only in 5 new cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants. To minimize the spread of delta variants, more mass test sites are open in the metro area, including the reopening of test sites at the Minneapolis Convention Center. At the national level, President Biden said last Thursday that he announced his latest efforts to fight a pandemic. Protecting Americans is his job as president From a deadly illness. The president had previously urged businesses to adopt their own obligations at the end of last month before taking this important step in mandating them. Other news: Minnesota COVID: 2,050 new cases reported, 18 more dead Over 4,800 Minnesota Companies Must Comply with Upcoming Code of Federal Regulations According to state employment agencies, workers in companies with more than 100 employees need to be vaccinated or tested for coronavirus, affecting 1.4 million Minnesotas at work. ..

..

