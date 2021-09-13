Health
171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba with 2 more deaths in 3 days
Manitoba has reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.
There were 72 cases on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday, and 41 cases on Monday, a news release from the state said.
Two more people died in the meantime.
Of the 41 new cases that occurred in Manitoba on Monday, 32 were completely unvaccinated, 30 were not vaccinated at all, 2 were partially vaccinated, and 9 were fully vaccinated. Was vaccinated. State Online Vaccination Dashboard..
21 cases in Southern Health area (17 cases not fully vaccinated), 12 cases in Winnipeg Health area (9 cases not fully vaccinated), 5 cases in Prairie Mountain Health area (fully vaccinated) Not 4 cases), 2 cases are newly occurring. One new case in the Northern Health Area (one not fully vaccinated) and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Area not fully vaccinated.
The state listed three deaths in its release on Monday, one of which was previously reported on Friday. However, no details were provided on Friday, so there is no way to determine which of the three listed on Monday is later and which is the most recent two deaths.
All three deaths were women, two of whom were in their 70s, both from the Interlake-Eastern Health Area. The other, in their 60s, is from a healthy area of Winnipeg and is associated with the B.1.617.2 (delta) mutant of concern.
The current 5-day COVID-19 test positive rate is 3.2% in the state (up from 3% on Friday) and 1.6% in Winnipeg.
The total number of Manitoba deaths from COVID-19 is currently 1,202, including 199 associated with the mutant strain of concern.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 69, a decrease of 6 from Friday. Fourteen of them are in the intensive care unit, down one from Friday.
There were 1,739 COVID-19 tests completed on Sunday, bringing the total to 951,975 since early February 2020.
Shortening the quarantine period
The state’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Russan, said Monday that changes have been made to current self-isolation requirements based on evolving evidence and a balance of risk and benefit.
The quarantine period for close contact with people who test positive for COVID-19 is reduced from 14 days to 10 days.
Self-monitoring of symptoms requires 14 days, but does not need to be done alone for the last 4 days.
“What we see is that the risk of getting a case early in the incubation period is much higher. If someone doesn’t get a case within 10 days, it’s very likely that they will get a case later. It will be lower. That’s it. “
“In fact, if the test is negative during the quarantine period, there is less than a 1% chance that someone will be infected with infectious COVID 10 days later.”
With this change, Manitoba is in line with other states in Canada, not just the United States, Russan said.
“It allows people to go back to school or work a little faster [without] Significant increase in risk. “
Roussin hopes that the reduced quarantine period will allow people to more actively share the names of intimate contacts.
In some cases, you don’t want to share your contacts because they can be isolated for two weeks.
“So by doing this in a safe way, [we hope we] Please remove some of that burden. “
Exemption from quarantine
Public health has recently begun to be completely exempt from quarantine requirements if certain close contacts are asymptomatic and fully immunized, or if infected and recovered within 3 months of current exposure. rice field.
These orders are also currently changing. According to Russan, the three-month period has been extended to six months.
“We are now confident that immunity from natural infections will provide that protection for up to six months,” he said.
There is no requirement for isolation or isolation of household members with asymptomatic close contact, but wherever possible, those household members should wear masks and comply with physical distance rules outside the home. It is recommended.
And while these household members don’t need to be quarantined, Roussin recommends not leaving home for non-essential reasons during the 10-day incubation period.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/covid19-update-cases-manitoba-1.6173596
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]