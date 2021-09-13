171 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba with 2 more deaths in 3 days

Manitoba has reported 171 new COVID-19 cases in the last three days.

There were 72 cases on Saturday, 58 cases on Sunday, and 41 cases on Monday, a news release from the state said.

Two more people died in the meantime.

Of the 41 new cases that occurred in Manitoba on Monday, 32 were completely unvaccinated, 30 were not vaccinated at all, 2 were partially vaccinated, and 9 were fully vaccinated. Was vaccinated. State Online Vaccination Dashboard..

21 cases in Southern Health area (17 cases not fully vaccinated), 12 cases in Winnipeg Health area (9 cases not fully vaccinated), 5 cases in Prairie Mountain Health area (fully vaccinated) Not 4 cases), 2 cases are newly occurring. One new case in the Northern Health Area (one not fully vaccinated) and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health Area not fully vaccinated.

The state listed three deaths in its release on Monday, one of which was previously reported on Friday. However, no details were provided on Friday, so there is no way to determine which of the three listed on Monday is later and which is the most recent two deaths.

All three deaths were women, two of whom were in their 70s, both from the Interlake-Eastern Health Area. The other, in their 60s, is from a healthy area of ​​Winnipeg and is associated with the B.1.617.2 (delta) mutant of concern.

The current 5-day COVID-19 test positive rate is 3.2% in the state (up from 3% on Friday) and 1.6% in Winnipeg.

The total number of Manitoba deaths from COVID-19 is currently 1,202, including 199 associated with the mutant strain of concern.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 is 69, a decrease of 6 from Friday. Fourteen of them are in the intensive care unit, down one from Friday.

There were 1,739 COVID-19 tests completed on Sunday, bringing the total to 951,975 since early February 2020.

Shortening the quarantine period

The state’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Russan, said Monday that changes have been made to current self-isolation requirements based on evolving evidence and a balance of risk and benefit.

The quarantine period for close contact with people who test positive for COVID-19 is reduced from 14 days to 10 days.

Self-monitoring of symptoms requires 14 days, but does not need to be done alone for the last 4 days.

“What we see is that the risk of getting a case early in the incubation period is much higher. If someone doesn’t get a case within 10 days, it’s very likely that they will get a case later. It will be lower. That’s it. “

“In fact, if the test is negative during the quarantine period, there is less than a 1% chance that someone will be infected with infectious COVID 10 days later.”

With this change, Manitoba is in line with other states in Canada, not just the United States, Russan said.

“It allows people to go back to school or work a little faster [without] Significant increase in risk. “

Roussin hopes that the reduced quarantine period will allow people to more actively share the names of intimate contacts.

In some cases, you don’t want to share your contacts because they can be isolated for two weeks.

“So by doing this in a safe way, [we hope we] Please remove some of that burden. “

Exemption from quarantine

Public health has recently begun to be completely exempt from quarantine requirements if certain close contacts are asymptomatic and fully immunized, or if infected and recovered within 3 months of current exposure. rice field.

These orders are also currently changing. According to Russan, the three-month period has been extended to six months.

“We are now confident that immunity from natural infections will provide that protection for up to six months,” he said.

There is no requirement for isolation or isolation of household members with asymptomatic close contact, but wherever possible, those household members should wear masks and comply with physical distance rules outside the home. It is recommended.

And while these household members don’t need to be quarantined, Roussin recommends not leaving home for non-essential reasons during the 10-day incubation period.