UK approves Covid vaccination for ages 12 to 15





UK health officials approved a Covid mass vaccination program for ages 12-15 on Monday amid widespread concerns that returning to school after summer vacation could lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases. bottom. Grants issued by Chief Health Officers in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland end weeks of uncertainty and reserve medical professionals as to whether vaccination will bring significant benefits to the age group. Nevertheless, it was done. Currently, the governments of the four countries are expected to carry out a campaign to provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The campaign is expected to be part of a speech by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scheduled for Tuesday, outlining strategies to prevent a new surge in Covid infections from overwhelming the National Health Service in the winter. In the meantime, seasonal influenza may add more strains. His focus is on protecting the country without resorting to the strict blockade restrictions imposed in the early stages of the pandemic. Children over the age of 16 are already eligible for vaccination, as are children in poor health. However, otherwise healthy young people generally have a low risk of suffering from a serious illness caused by the coronavirus, which encourages discussion about the ethics of immunizing children to contain the virus, which is primarily a threat to adults. I did.

As a result, and to the dissatisfaction of government ministers, the UK lags behind several other countries, including the United States, in immunizing people between the ages of 12 and 15. The approval, announced on Monday, was primarily aimed at minimizing the confusion caused by outbreaks in schools. Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom, said school closures and distance learning were “extremely difficult for children and had a significant impact on their health, including mental health.” However, he admitted that the decision to vaccinate children was a closer call than the elderly. The debate about expanding the vaccine from ages 12 to 15 has exposed departments within the UK medical and scientific community.Earlier this month, the UK Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization People of the age group said they would benefit only little from mass vaccination campaigns.. He pointed out concerns that the rare side effects of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines can cause heart inflammation, palpitations and chest pain. “The margin of benefits, primarily from a health perspective, is currently considered too small to support advice on a universal program of vaccination for otherwise healthy children aged 12 to 15 years. The Commission concludes. However, the health ministers of the four UK countries responded by seeking advice from the Chief Medical Officer, taking into account “educational implications” and health concerns.

Britain is averaging recently About 35,000 new coronavirus cases per day — — Among the highest rates in Europe compared to its population. Two-thirds of the population is fully vaccinated. Government ministers are preparing for a further surge in incidents after schools are reopened and the weather worsens in the fall and winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/13/world/britain-covid-vaccine-children.html

