Manitoba reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, killing 3 since Friday-Winnipeg

Health officials have three Manitoba COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) He died last week and another 41 people are infected with the virus.

Recent victims include women in their 60s in the Winnipeg Health area. Delta variant Interlake-Two women in their 70s in the Eastern Health area.

In its release on Monday, Manitoba said it discovered 130 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. This includes 72 cases on Saturday and 58 cases on Sunday.

Authorities say 32 of the 41 new cases identified on Monday are in people who have not been fully vaccinated.

















4:11

Symptoms of COVID-19 can last longer than infection





Symptoms of COVID-19 can last longer than infection



The majority of Monday’s cases — 21 — come from the Southern Health Area, where 17 people were not completely vaccinated.

The story continues under the ad

Twelve more cases were reported in the Winnipeg Health area, five in the Prairie Mountain Health area, two in the Northern Health area, and one in the Interlake-Eastern Health area.

As of Monday morning, Manitoba has 569 people active COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Case.

The 5-day test positive rate is 3.2% in the state and 1.6% in Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, 69 Manitoba people have been hospitalized as a result of the virus, and 14 patients have received intensive care associated with COVID-19.

The story continues under the ad

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 59,368 lab-identified COVID-19 cases and 1,202 deaths.

Vaccination efforts

On Monday, health officials said the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic would begin opening at school next week.

The clinic is served during class hours and, in some cases, continues to operate outside class hours as a pop-up for all members of the community.

School clinics are expected to run for four to six weeks, officials say. For more information on school immunity, State website..

The state is also planning a number of mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the state this week, including:

The story continues under the ad

Proudashell Gas Station, Trans Canada Highway near Hadashville, Monday 10 am-3pm

Organized by Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Center and Aboriginal Health and Wellness Center from noon to 6 pm on Tuesday, September 14, near 94 McGregor St. in Winnipeg.

271 de la Cathedrale Ave in Winnipeg from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm on Saturday, September 18th. Provencher Park is affiliated with the Mex Y Can Association in Manitoba.

The pop-up clinic will be on Thursday, September 16th, from 4pm to 8pm at 175 Mountain Ave in Neepawa. It will be held at the Yellowhead Center Hall in.

All Manitoba provinces born before December 31, 2009 are eligible for vaccination. All Manitoba vaccine supersites offer both carry-on and appointment-based vaccinations.

As of Monday morning, 83.6% of eligible Manitoba provinces received one vaccination and 78.7% received two vaccinations.

according to Local website Tracking vaccination efforts, 1,033 vaccination appointments were scheduled for Monday.

The story continues under the ad

Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know.

Symptoms You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. The risk for this is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung, and kidney disease. If you have symptoms, Contact public health authorities..

NS Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, Please see the coronavirus page..

View link »



<br />

