Nova Scotia reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, with active cases rising to 125

Halifax-Nova Scotia’s health authorities reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 recovery over the weekend, increasing the number of active cases in the state to 125.

According to the state, 32 new cases were reported on Saturday, 29 on Sunday and 12 on Monday.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “This highlights the importance of getting a vaccine. It is the best line of defense against COVID-19.”

Thirty-six new cases have been identified in the northern zone of the state. Thirty-two cases included close contact with previously reported cases, three related to travel and one under investigation.

Health officials say more cases are expected as there are large clusters of cases linked to defined groups in the northern zone and most of the groups are unvaccinated.

31 new cases have been identified in the central zone of the state. Eleven included close contact with previously reported cases, nine were travel-related, and 11 were under investigation.

Health officials say there are signs that the community is expanding among people in the central zone between the ages of 20 and 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

Four new cases have been identified in the eastern zone. Three are related to travel and one is under investigation.

Two new cases have been identified in the western region. One is close contact with previously reported cases and the other is travel related.

Public health states that it closely monitors all four health zones for community expansion.

COVID-19 case data

The Nova Scotia Health Authority lab completed 2,782 tests on September 10. 2,440 tests on September 11th. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 1,154,024 COVID-19 tests have been processed.

According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there are 6,188 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of these, 5,969 recovered and 94 died from COVID-19.

Due to COVID-19, there are currently four people in the Nova Scotia hospital and no one in the intensive care unit.

Since April 1, there have been 4,446 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Of the new cases since April 1, 4,293 are considered resolved.

There have been cases confirmed throughout the state, but most have been confirmed in the central zone, including the Halifax municipality.

The state government states that the cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in the state’s electronic information system, Panorama.

The numbers reflect where people live, not where the samples were collected.

Western zone: 317 (9 active cases)

Central zone: 4,849 (59 active cases)

Northern Zone: 378 (52 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 644 (5 active cases)

The state of emergency, first declared on March 22, 2020, was extended to September 19, 2021.

Vaccine renewal

The state’s COVID-19 online dashboard provides up-to-date information on the number of vaccines administered so far.

As of Monday, 1,469,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

In total, 78.8% of the state’s total population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, and 72.5% of Nova Scotia’s population has received a second vaccination.

The state states that it has received a total of 1,661,340 COVID-19 vaccines since December 15.

All Nova Scotian citizens are encouraged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they qualify. Reservations for COVID-19 vaccination can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

COVID ALERT APP

The Canadian COVID-19 Alert App is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, informs users if they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

List of symptoms

People who experience fever, a new cough, a worsening cough, or two or more of the next new or worsening symptoms should take an online test or call 811 to see if they need a COVID-19 test. It is advisable to judge.