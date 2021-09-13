Texas girl dies of COVID-19 infection from anti-vax mom





A 4-year-old girl from Texas died of COVID-19. This may have been contracted by the mother. Little Cali Cook slept at Bakriff’s home on Tuesday, but died just five hours after she woke up early in the morning with the first signs of fever, her mother Kara Harwood told local media. .. “Kari was completely fine, and she left,” said her shattered mother. Told the Houston Chronicle.. “She took very fast.” Harwood said she and her fiancé, William Tucker, had already been absent from work because they had been quarantined for illness at home and tested positive the day before. “I tried to get away from her, but I didn’t want her and other kids to get it,” she said. Tells Galveston County Daily News Both Curly and her brother and five-month-old sister were infected. The mother admitted that she regretted her opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine. In Texas, vaccination rates are just over 50%. Johns Hopkins University data.. “I was one of those who opposed it, I opposed it,” she told her local newspaper about the shot. “Now I wish I had never been,” she admitted. Cali is First child who died COVID-19 infection in Galveston County during a pandemic Approximately 50,000 confirmed cases More than 470 people died there, according to local health officials. “This is terrible, but I think people need to know about it,” community health official Philip Kaiser told Galveston County Daily News about the death of a young man. Kali Cook is the first child to die of COVID-19 in Galveston County, Texas, during a pandemic. “If your child is ill, it’s very important, needless to say,” Oh, they’ll be fine, “Keizer said. “If your child is ill, go get medical care.” Cali had just begun pre-kindergarten lessons, but there was no indication that she had been infected there, officials said. Contact tracing does not report that she is near an infected person other than her family. The county reflects the Lone Star average, with approximately 50% vaccinated so far, but a recent surge in infections with delta variants has led to an increase in gunners. According to the local newspaper.. Meanwhile, Harwood launched an online fundraiser to help her and her fiancé while they weren’t working — and it soon exceeded their goal of $ 20,000. “Her heart was too pure for this cruel world, so God decided that she needed another beautiful angel on his side,” they write about Curly. “We are all very broken and lost and trying to understand how we are trying to get it. [through this life] “Without her light,” the pair added, “being overly stressed and hurt.” Harwood told Galveston County Daily News that her daughter was “very funny and cheeky.” “She wasn’t your average little girl. She likes playing with insects and frogs rather than wearing a bow,” the mother said. “She was very cute and lively.”

