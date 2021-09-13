Itchy City: New York sees record levels of mosquito activity this summer





With the increasing number of cases of West Nile virus, the city’s health department is calling on New Yorkers to do more to protect themselves from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are active in New York City from April to October, and there are more than 40 species of mosquitoes in New York City, but the West Nile virus is mainly transmitted by several Culex pipiens and Culex pipiens. A total of 9 cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in the city. 4 from Bronx, 2 from Queens, 1 from Brooklyn, Manhattan and Staten Island. To date, the Ministry of Health has identified a record 1,039 West Nile virus-positive mosquito pools. Skiters collected from the same trap site and tested together for viruses. This breaks the 2018 record with 1,024 positive pools found throughout the mosquito season. Warm and rainy weather this year may have contributed to these higher counts. “As the end of summer is approaching, we want all New Yorkers to be aware that mosquitoes are still active. We have seen a record number of activities this season,” said the Health Commissioner. Dr. Dave A. Chokshi said. “Outdoors, wear insect repellent to remove any accumulated water from the premises. If you observe water standing outside your property, please report it to 311.” Since 1999, the number of cases of West Nile virus in New York has ranged from 3 to 47 cases. Of the 359 West Nile virus neuroinvasive diseases reported so far last year, 47 (13%) died from the infection. Most New Yorkers diagnosed with West Nile virus report that they did not use repellents or take other precautions to prevent mosquito bites. West Nile virus is mild or moderate, and 80% of infected people are completely asymptomatic, but it is serious for people over the age of 50 and can cause serious or fatal infections in the brain and spine. The most common symptoms are headache, fever, myalgia, and extreme malaise, but more severe symptoms include mental status changes and weakness that require hospitalization. Most people infected with the West Nile virus recover completely from their illness, but some continue to have problems months after infection. If you have symptoms of West Nile virus, you should contact your doctor or see your doctor. The Ministry of Health has been enthusiastic about controlling mosquito-borne diseases since the virus was first detected in the city 22 years ago. This includes reducing stagnant water, applying pesticides to water bodies, and spraying pesticides. Each year, as part of regular outreach, the Department of Health gives 80-90 presentations to educate communities about mosquito-borne diseases. Currently, there are 106 mosquito traps in the city, and some basins are treated with pesticides. The Ministry of Health has already carried out three aerial sprays of pesticides in the wetlands of Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx, and 21 spray operations to combat adult mosquitoes so far this season. .. The Department of Health reminds New Yorkers that the best way to get rid of mosquitoes is to get rid of the pooled water and encourage urban residents to keep their homes mosquito-proof and take precautions when spending time outdoors. increase. Use approved insect repellents, including DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil (not applicable to children under 3 years old), or products containing the active ingredient IR3535. Remove standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and drained properly. For more information on West Nile virus or to report standing water, please visit: nyc.gov/health/wnv Or call 311.

