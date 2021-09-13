Alabama doctors objected as the federal government reduced the allocation of monoclonal antibodies by 30%





The Alabama Medical Association has expressed “strong concern” about its federal program to reduce state allocation of monoclonal antibodies, the primary tool used in the fight against COVID. “Alabama hospitals are full and under great stress, so doctors are very concerned about the federal government’s efforts to limit the supply and access to this effective treatment. “Dr. Arna Alabama, President of the Medical Association, said. “We are calling on the federal government to help provide more of this treatment so that it can save lives and keep COVID patients away from hospitals.” State health authorities Announced last week The US Department of Health and Human Services has abandoned treatment expansion programs and imposed restrictions on the state’s allocation of monoclonal antibodies. The limits are expected to be temporary, but the reductions will affect approximately 228 providers, including 142 non-hospital locations and clinics that manage treatment. Dr. Arora reported that many patients treated with monoclonal antibodies feel better within 24 to 49 hours, but emphasized that they are not a substitute for vaccination. “The best way people can avoid being hospitalized with COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Monoclonal antibody treatment is not a substitute for COVID vaccination, but someone tests positive for COVID-19. If you do, you should immediately consult your doctor to see if you are eligible for monoclonal antibody treatment. Administering it during the first 10 days of your symptoms can save your life. ” Dr. Arora said. Health provider confirms standards The Alabama Public Health Service said healthcare providers are being asked to consider criteria for providing treatment based on the patient’s risk of progression to severe COVID-19 disease. ADPH said post-exposure treatment should be considered for exposed people and those who: High risk of developing severe COVID-19

12 years old and over and weighs 88 pounds and over

Not fully vaccinated or vaccinated but receiving immunodeficiency or immunosuppressive treatment Treatment should be given to patients who test positive for themselves within 10 days of close contact with the positive case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/09/alabama-doctors-push-back-as-feds-cut-monoclonal-antibody-allocation-by-30.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos