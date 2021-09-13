Health
Vaccination rates for indigenous peoples in Victoria have been revised downwards after software errors were detected
The software issue has been accused of accidentally inflating the number of indigenous Australians believed to have been vaccinated with COVID-19 in Victoria.
Key Point:
- The number of indigenous Victorians vaccinated with COVID-19 has been revised downwards
- A software issue incorrectly assigned the indigenous status to a patient whose form was left blank.
- The government also announced the priorities of 30 indigenous communities as part of the vaccine deployment.
At that time, the state was welcomed as a success story. Indigenous immunization rate Elsewhere it lags behind the general public.
Federal figures released on Sunday suggest that 47,954 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Victoria were vaccinated once and 30,951 were fully vaccinated.
However, these numbers were revised on Monday, with 21,559 first doses and 12,209 fully vaccinated.
According to the National COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, led by Lieutenant John Frewen, indigenous vaccination rates in Victoria have dropped from more than 60% of those who received the first dose to about 45%.
“Nationally, the initial dose coverage rate for Aboriginal and / or Torres Strait Islanders has also decreased slightly from 38.7 percent to 36.3 percent. [based on data at 8 September 2021],” said.
The Task Force has accused the software of “misassigning indigenous status to patients whose fields are left blank.”
The Victorian Department of Health argued that the issue was a federal responsibility.
“We are pleased that vaccinations for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders are progressing at a fast pace in Victoria,” a spokeswoman said.
“I admit that this data issue was unintentional on the part of the software provider and the federal side.”
Linda Burney, Aboriginal Federal Minister of Shadows, said the mistake was disappointing.
“It’s true that Victoria was listed as the gold standard for indigenous immunization deployments, but I want to know more,” she said.
Vaccine prioritized communities
An error in vaccination data was revealed when the federal government announced plans to accelerate deployment in the 30 indigenous communities with the lowest vaccination rates in the country.
“I’m really worried about reaching a national vaccination rate of 70% fully vaccinated and 80% fully vaccinated,” said General Frewen.
“In some of the larger communities, we’ll do something like a super clinic, as you know, a kind of blitzkrieg effort to get through many people.
“In other areas, information campaigns to prepare the community for vaccination, with very close community consultations and vaccinations provided there.
“But we are increasing allocations to various clinics. We are considering additional funding. We are [communication] The plan went well. “
An additional $ 7 million will be provided to the National Aboriginal Community Management Health Organization, some of which will be used to hire more staff to communicate directly with the community.
To address vaccine hesitation, there is also funding for First Nations Media Australia, which has been asked to create new advertising material that can be shared between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders about vaccine deployment.
The 30 preferred communities are:
- Western Australia – Greater Geraldton, Swan, Gosnells, Derby – West Kimberley, Port Hedland – South Hedland, Kalgoorlie – Boulder, Goldfields Esperance Region
- Queensland – Brisbane, Bandaberg, Cairns, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Ipswich, Logan, Mackay, Mareeba, Mission River, Morton Bay, Normanton, Palm Island, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville
- New South Wales-Central Coast and Wollongong Area
- Northern Territory-Greater Darwin, Northeast Arnhem Land, Berkeley
- South Australia – Port Lincoln.
