“Don’t postpone anymore” – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. according to American Cancer SocietyProstate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men after skin cancer. More than 248,000 men will be diagnosed in 2021.

on CBSN Denver, Dr. Munoj Bupathi talked about some of the signs, symptoms, and risk factors for prostate cancer. He is a medical oncologist Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute At Health ONE.

“Patients with a family history of prostate cancer, especially breast cancer, other prostate cancer, or ovarian cancer have a genetic risk factor. Those people should be screened for prostate cancer. It needs to be considered strongly. “

Prostate cancer is also more likely to occur in older men and black non-Hispanic men. According to the American Cancer Society, 6 out of 10 men over the age of 65 have been diagnosed, with an average age of 66.

Sadly, prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in American men after lung cancer. Bupasi says there are some promising new treatments.

“There have been many advances in the treatment of prostate cancer. There are many hopeful options on the horizon.”

Even with advances in treatment, Bupasi wants men to talk to their doctor about prostate cancer at their next health checkup.

“It’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, so take this time to move on and get a check. Don’t postpone it anymore.”