Covid-19 has killed five people in Onondaga County since Friday





Syracuse, NY-5 people died COVID-19 In Onondaga County from Friday as hospitalizations approached 100, county executive Ryan McMahon said Monday. “It was a tough weekend,” McMahon said in a tweet. He said two men in their 60s and one woman in their 80s died in the hospital. In addition, the state reported that two nursing home residents in the county had died from the disease, he said. Day 27/40 was not vaccinated. It was a tough weekend. We lost three neighbors in the hospital. Two men in their 60s and one woman in their 80s. NYS also reported the deaths of two nursing homes since Friday. — County administrator Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 13, 2021 According to McMahon, 40 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 in the last three days, bringing the number of people currently hospitalized for the disease to 96. Of the 40 newly admitted, 27 were not vaccinated against the disease, he said. Of the 96 people currently hospitalized in Covid-19, 23 are in the intensive care unit, he said. He said 20 out of 23 people were not vaccinated against the disease. More than 96 people in the county were last admitted to Covid-19 on February 13, when the hospital reported 101 Covid-19 patients. Since Saturday, 575 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the county, including 173 new cases on Monday, McMahon said. Since the pandemic began in 2020, a total of 739 people have died in Covid-19 in Onondaga County. McMahon has urged people to get vaccinated. The three Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration are safe and highly effective in protecting against serious illness and death. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. County officials said 312,724 residents of Onondaga County received at least the first vaccination and 289,093 completed the series of vaccines. He said that 80.3% of counties over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once. “Vaccines are our best tool in this battle,” he said. “Be a reliable messenger.” Any tips, comments, or story ideas? Please contact Rick Morialty at any time. Email | twitter | Facebook | 315-470-3148

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/09/covid-19-has-claimed-5-lives-in-onondaga-county-since-friday.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos