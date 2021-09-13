Influenza vaccination is even more important because of COVID-19 and other viruses

Now is the time to get a flu shot. Doctors in central Texas haven’t seen much of the flu yet, but they know it’s coming.

The rule of thumb is to vaccinate before Halloween, ahead of most flu seasons, but you can still vaccinate. It takes about 2 weeks after receiving the shot until the body is completely protected.

Who can get a flu shot?

Influenza vaccination is available for people over 6 months of age, including those who are pregnant, have immunosuppression, or have asthma. Check with your doctor if you have any questions about whether you can get a flu shot. Children 6 months to 3 years may receive different forms of shots or half doses.

Children under the age of 8 should be vaccinated twice at monthly intervals when they are first vaccinated against the flu to boost their immunity.

Nasal spray vaccines for ages 2 to 49 are available for people who are afraid of needles. However, full mist is not suitable for everyone. This is a living virus, not an inactive virus for influenza vaccination. Those who are pregnant or have a history of asthma, immunosuppression, or cancer are not eligible. It should not be given with other vaccines.

People who are allergic to eggs are sometimes told not to get a flu shot, but that is no longer true. If you have had a severe allergic reaction to a flu shot before, check with your doctor and get vaccinated at a clinic that you can monitor later.