What you need to know about COVID-19 variants mu, delta and mutations

new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Variant called B.1621 , Or mu is monitored by scientists by the World Health Organization.This variant makes the news, but says it’s not the dominant stock in the United States or elsewhere Dr. John Oholo , Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Doctor.

“NS Delta variant At the moment, it’s actually the dominant stock everywhere. It’s important for scientists and public health officials to pay attention to this, but we’re still in a position where mu variants aren’t a concern and look to the future. “

The highly infectious delta variant is twice as contagious as the previous variant. It was first confirmed in India in December 2020. Mu was first detected in Colombia in January 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic, mutations in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, have emerged.

“Each of these mutants is part of the number of mutations around the virus itself and some of these viral mutations around what is called the spike protein that is actually used to enter the cell and cause infection. “And it’s also the target of many vaccines, says Ohoro.”

“The more these change from their original state, the greater the concern that they may evade part of the immune system around the peplomer. With the delta variant, the vaccine is connected to it. You can see that it can be reconciled. It’s a level enough to prevent hospitalization and severe infections. Looking at things like mu variants, the unanswered concerns and questions are how much of these are flowing. “

SARS-CoV-2 mutants are divided into three categories based on their ease of spread, severity of symptoms, and treatment.

Mutant strain of interest

Variant of concern

Variants with significant consequences

Ohoro describes the classification as follows: “The threat board that some scientists use to track these variants. They say which of these causes a really serious illness and that infections are increasing like Delta. Find out if it has been proven is a variant that is of concern because it has the potential to spread and has been recorded in more areas. Therefore, it should be closely monitored like mu. , Variants of concern. More hypothetical concerns about them, but worth paying attention to and will be variants of interest. “

Vaccination continues to be the most important step in preventing serious illness caused by COVID-19 infection.Will take at least 2 weeks vaccination It will be fully activated once you receive it.

“”vaccination It’s still very effective for variants. There are reports of breakthrough cases, but they tend to be much less severe and less frequent. It can be seen nationwide that regions with high vaccination rates are less affected by the delta variant. And it not only keeps hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed, but also helps keep individuals safe. “