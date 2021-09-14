Health
Unvaccinated COVID patients leave family at Hamilton’s ICU, doctors “disappointed”
When Dr. Craig Ainsworth talked to a family member of a COVID-19 patient in the Hamilton Intensive Care Unit (ICU), many of them were “disappointed” because their loved ones had the opportunity to be vaccinated but not. Is called.
“”[They’re] Ainsworth, director of the cardiac care unit at Hamilton General Hospital and an ICU doctor, told CBC Hamilton on Monday.
“Everyone [hospitalized with COVID-19] I wasn’t vaccinated in the first three waves, but I didn’t have the option to get vaccinated because the time hadn’t come yet from an eligibility standpoint. This wave is completely different. “
Ainsworth said he was also disappointed. He said that all COVID-19 ICU patients in the past month and a half have not been vaccinated and that no patient has been fully vaccinated since the beginning of the fourth wave.
This is due to the large number of people opposed to mandatory vaccines and pandemic-related public health measures. protest Outside hospitals throughout Canada on Monday.
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has joined the mayor of the entire Greater Toronto Hamilton area and issued a statement strongly condemning out-of-hospital protests.
“We all want to end this pandemic. Everyone has the right to protest, but has permission to harass hospital workers and block access to care. I haven’t given it, “he said in a media release. “This abominable behavior is unacceptable.”
People avoiding vaccination have been forced to cancel surgery and selective treatment due to unnecessary pressure on local hospitals and lack of space and staff, Ainsworth said.
“We are willing to help them. It puts us in a dilemma because there are patients with many other illnesses who have illnesses other than COVID. [treatment] I was late. “
According to Ainsworth, his hospital’s ICU has nine to ten life-supporting patients, all unvaccinated.
According to the patient’s family, he said that while some people had some sensible circumstances that made it difficult to get vaccinated, the majority of people who eventually went to the hospital avoided vaccination. ..
Niagara Health, a network of hospitals in the Niagara region, said in a statement Monday that it was preparing for a surge in patients. Since August 7, the hospital network has treated 32 patients with COVID-19, 26 of whom said they had not been vaccinated.
Dr. Johann Billjon, Chief of Staff and Vice President of Healthcare at Niagara Health, said: ..
“Vaccination is the key to getting out of this pandemic and there are many options available throughout the Niagara community.”
Hamilton’s 7-day average reaches 47
Hamilton reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and another on Monday following the weekend.
I saw the city 23,842 cases So far, there have been pandemics and 409 deaths. Eight outbreaks are in progress.
There are 362 active cases of the virus, 94% resolved.
The 7-day average for new cases is 47.
According to data from the city’s website, about 6.8 percent of Hamilton people infected with the virus were hospitalized.
Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is taking care 37 people from COVID-19, Includes 15 ICUs.
Currently, 6 HHS staff have been identified as infected with the virus, and 51 are self-quarantining.
There is 13 patients in St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton The COVID-19 test is positive, 7 of whom are in the ICU. The hospital says four staff members carry the virus.
In the state, Ontario reported 600 new cases on Monday, of which 475 were people who were not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown.
Six more deaths have been added to the number in Ontario, and official casualties have increased to 9,617.
The state reports that more than 84% of the people targeted for the shot received a single dose and more than 78% received both.
Six Nations reports the first COVID-related death since April
The Six Nations of the Grand River moved to the orange level of the alert system on Monday amid a surge in incidents and the death of the twelfth person.
This is the first COVID-related death reported in the area since April 29.
“The Six-Country Council maintains the thinking of all those who have lost their loved ones to the virus,” he read the press release.
Recall that Six Nations has reached alert level orange. For more information on Orange’s limitations, see the full documentation of the pandemic-enabled framework here: https://t.co/Zoep00EwEm pic.twitter.com/5oGHhSTwEQ
& Mdash;@SixNationsGR
As of Saturday, there were 41 active cases in Six Nations, 177 self-isolated and one hospitalized.
According to the report, the number of cases per 100,000 is more than 281 in Six Nations and 28 and 49 per 100,000 in Brandt County and Hamilton, respectively. Tracking tool on that website..
First Nation aggregated 609 positive cases. Of those, 555 will be resolved. Twelve people infected with the virus died.
