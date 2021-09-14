What you need to know about COVID testing as the demand for home kits grows





Minnesota’s home saliva testing is still widely available as other options are sold out. The state also makes quick inspections available to schools.

With the advent of the Minneapolis-Delta variant, the demand for COVID testing has re-emerged throughout Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health has launched an additional community testing site in recent weeks. Now that schools are reopening and large-scale events such as soccer games and concerts are frequent, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find test options at home online and in stores across the country. “Sure, we expect demand for home exams to increase, and we’ve already seen that in the last few weeks,” said Joanna Dornfeld, MDH’s Deputy Director for Health. “But here in Minnesota, we’re fortunate to have a home program that gives Minnesota residents easy access to free test kits at home.” Dornfeld talks about the home saliva testing kit provided by Vault Health, Minnesota can be requested for free at any time. The CDC guidance requires unvaccinated students and employees to be tested weekly, but if you think you’ll need to be tested in the coming weeks, it’s a bad idea to order now. Not Dornfeld says. Vault Health CEO Jason Feldman agrees. “The demand for testing is increasing across the country,” Feldman said. “In the last four weeks, test demand has more than doubled and nearly quadrupled in some parts of the country, consistent with the number of cases and the continued spread of delta variants.” In the last few days, companies are considering expanding their testing options after President Biden has announced an obligation to require all large companies to be vaccinated or tested weekly, Feldman said. He said he received more calls. Despite the surge in interest, Feldman says it will not affect availability in Minnesota. “The percentage of tests that can be performed in Minnesotan is the highest everywhere, and the return time is about one day,” Feldman said. “If you live in Minnesota, it’s because of your preparation that you’re more likely than average to find the test exactly when you need it and get the results as soon as possible.” Also, if you have children in school, keep in mind that the state has additional quick tests. sign When Vinax Available for use by the school for students. It is unclear which district chooses which test to use. “The school district is still in progress, and many are assessing what test options are best suited to their needs, so the state has already begun shipping tests to some school districts. We are still accepting requests, “Dawnfield said. Dawnfield added that parents need to contact their child’s school to see what tests are available there. “Every school district has options or options for deciding how and what tests you want to offer, or whether you want to offer tests,” he said. “It’s also important to know that parents can choose whether or not their students will be tested at school just because your school district offers tests.” For more information on COVID test recommendations and options for all schools from 2021 to 2022 click here.. Minnesotan, trying to order a saliva test at home, click here..

