COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for British Columbia healthcare professionals

Top BC doctors will be required to vaccinate COVID-19 on Monday for all workers in medical facilities in the state, and about 15,000 of BC’s most immune-immunized people will receive booster shots starting this week Was announced.

Vaccine obligations will come into effect on October 26th for everyone, from doctors and nurses to students, volunteers and contractors working from hospitals to patients’ homes. Details of the order will be announced shortly, said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “It will be a condition of employment.”

She said there was a process of considering medical or religious exemption requirements, and those workers could be reassigned to other duties and tested on a regular basis.

Henry said those who chose not to be immunized may need to take an unpaid vacation.

British Columbia’s Health Minister Adrian Dix said that only a small number of more than 100,000 people working with patients in the state are believed to be unvaccinated.

Henry said the state had consulted with medical unions, organizations and universities before the vaccine obligations were announced.

“There is a lot of support for this, recognizing the impact of this virus not only on us personally, but also on our healthcare system,” she said. “It was working for a while.”

British Columbia doctors report doctor vaccination rates as high as 96-97%, while BC Nurse Union has high nurse vaccination rates as high as 80-90%, Henry said. increase.

British Columbia long-term care and long-term care workers (approximately 49,000 workers) are already required to be immunized by October 12.

Henry informed that at the time of the announcement, all healthcare professionals had similar obligations. The latest move will prevent long-term care workers from moving to acute care settings to avoid mandating vaccines in older homes.

The Hospital Employees Union, which has workers in both long-term care and hospitals, said Monday that the announcement that the vaccine obligation had been extended was “not unexpected.”

HEU spokesman Mike Old said the majority of health care workers have been vaccinated. The union is asking unvaccinated people to find a reliable source of information about the COVID-19 vaccine and have them answer their questions.

COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be safe and effective — “and they were game changers in our healthcare system,” Old said. “If medically possible, we recommend that all healthcare professionals be vaccinated.”

Old said Monday was the last day for long-term care and life support workers to get the first dose of the vaccine and still be able to meet the deadline of October 12. The minimum recommended interval between the first and second doses is 28 days.

Henry also announced on Monday that people with medical conditions that endanger the immune system (about 300,000 BC) will be given a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Or you are being treated for blood cancer. Henry said he would contact them to arrange a shot.

The National Advisory Board on Immunization is considering the need for booster shots in older people with long-term care and livelihood support. “I think that’s the next group we’ll consider,” Henry said, adding that he hopes the booster schedule for senior homes will match the flu epidemic in October.

According to Dix, there were 139 people in the British Columbia hospital intensive care unit on Monday, 121 of whom were unvaccinated.

