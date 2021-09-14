Michigan has reported 6,093 new cases of coronavirus and 29 deaths in three days starting Saturday, September 11.

From Saturday, September 11th to Monday, September 13th, there were 6,093 new confirmed coronavirus cases, an average of 2,031 cases over a three-day period, and 29 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Of the new deaths, nine were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases has been confirmed since the last web update on Friday, September 10, Michigan Disease Monitoring. Represents a new introduction to the system.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan reported an average of 2,304 new confirmed cases and 21 confirmed deaths per day last week.

This is down from the 7-day average of 1,858 for new cases reported on September 7, with an average of 16 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, 976,505 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,535 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 118,695 possible cases and 1,319 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, all reported new cases in the last three days.

In Delta County on the Upper Peninsula, there were 160 newest cases per 100,000. This was followed by 149 people in Hillsdale County, southern Michigan. Arenac County, north of Bay City, 147 people. Isabella County in central Michigan has 140 people. Mecosta County, west of Mount Pleasant, is 136, with Algiers (124), Osceola (122), Ontonagon (120), Iosco County (111) and Ionia (111) closing the top ten.

Without adjusting the population, Wayne County led with 812 new cases. This is followed by Auckland (664), Kent (482), McCorm (476), Ottawa (220), Ingham (198), Genecy (193), Washtenaw (178), Saginaw (157), Livingston (154). I did.

Eighteen counties reported at least one death. There were four in Ingham and Macomb counties. Kent County reported three. The counties of Ottawa, Wayne and St. Clair reported two. It was reported in Allegan, Calhorn, Charlevoix, Crawford, Delta, Hillsdale, Iosco, Lapia, Leelanau, Midland and Tus.NSOra and Van Buren counties.

As of Friday, the number of eligible residents who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased to 61.0%. See the graph below to see the immunity rate by county. Leelanau, Auckland, Grand Traverse, Washtenau and Emmet counties each exceed 70%. Vaccination rates were lowest in Osceola, Detroit, Hillsdale and Cass counties. (Can’t you see the chart? click here.. )

As of Monday, September 13, state-wide hospitals are treating 1,516 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, and the ICU has 406 patients. Of those hospitalized, 26 are children. That number has increased since September 7, when the hospital treated 1,397 patients and 370 were in the ICU.

Of the 25,382 diagnostic tests processed on Sunday, September 12, 9.0% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The 7-day average is currently 9.7%. It was 9.1% on September 3rd.

Can’t see the chart? click here..

The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.

Can’t you see the chart above? click here..

The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 21. Increased from Tuesday, September 7, when the average was 16 (this average is based on the date reported by MDHHS, not the actual date of death.) Deaths bowed in June and July. However, it began to sneak up in August. The average on June 16 was 20, but until this month it never increased above 20 again.

Can’t see the chart below? click here..

For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page..

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected]Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

