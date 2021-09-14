Oregon reports an additional 32 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Case top 300K





St. Charles set another record in 99 COVID-19 patients Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were 32 new COVID-19-related deaths, and the number of deaths on weekends exceeded 300,000, increasing the state’s death to 3,446. The State Health Department reported on Monday. OHA reported 4,700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am today, bringing the state total to 301,504. The 32 new deaths and 4,700 new cases reported on Monday include data reported by the county during the three days from Friday 10th to Sunday. COVID-19 hospitalization The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 1,075, 11 fewer than on Sunday. There are 274 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 fewer than yesterday. There are 62 adult ICU beds (10% availability) out of a total of 652 and 316 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,264. St. Charles Bend reported a record 99 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 14 in the ICU, all on mechanical ventilation. None of the 14 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, officials said, but 88 of the 99 patients were not completely vaccinated. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Do not visit the emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms. Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden. Learn more about hospital capacity... Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported on Monday that 4,699 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Sunday. Of this total, 1,170 were given on Sunday: 1,170 was the first dose, 652 was the second dose, and 52 was the third dose. The remaining 3,529, which was administered the day before, was registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday. Currently, the 7-day moving average is 7,325 times per day. Oregon is currently receiving 2,880,337 Pfizer Communities, 1,873,097 Modanas, and 206,134 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Monday, 2,680,828 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,439,653 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are tentative and subject to change. Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Monday. Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Kratosop (2), Colombia (53), Couse (58), Crook (26). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (22), Deschutz (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (28) 170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk ( 58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493), Yamhill (142). Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on Friday, 1,513 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and 1,045 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Note: More information on cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release. Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English Also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/top-stories/2021/09/13/oregon-reports-32-more-covid-19-related-deaths-over-weekend-cases-top-300k/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos