Many Wisconsin long-term care staff refuse vaccines despite the risks

This story originally appeared on WisconsinWatch.org

Hannah Miller, a nursing student and employee at a long-term care facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on August 23, but was not voluntary.

“[Vaccine]wasn’t long enough to know what the long-term effects were,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “I don’t know if it could cause bigger health problems in the future, or problems such as childbirth.”

Miller said she was required to be vaccinated by a hospital that had completed her clinical practice for the school. She said she wouldn’t be able to graduate without it. Miller asked not to disclose her school and workplace in this article.

Increasingly, healthcare Wisconsin Facility And demand that their employees be vaccinated nationwide. However, some workers refuse shots in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities where residents are very vulnerable to serious illness or death from COVID-19.

As of late August, Wisconsin had approximately 60% of fully vaccinated nursing home employees. The total rate of Wisconsin in fully vaccinated individuals between the ages of 18 and 64 is approximately 58.4%. In contrast, the percentage of residents over the age of 65 is about 95%.

In mid-August, President Joe Biden ordered a long-term facility funded by Federal Medicare or Medicaid. Request workers to be vaccinatedCiting a study showing that there are highly vaccinated nursing home staff, it is associated with a 30% reduction in COVID-19 cases.Of the 355 nursing homes in Wisconsin, 353 Medicare and Medicaid Certification.. Still, some Wisconsin nursing homes do not require staff to be vaccinated, a Wisconsin watch spot check of the facility showed.

On Thursday, Biden will visit all hospitals, home care companies, and other medical facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicaid. Mandatory staff to be vaccinated.. The move will affect an estimated 17 million workers in 50,000 locations nationwide.

Nationwide, over 134,000 long-term care facility residents He died of COVID-19. In Wisconsin, as of September 3, 3,220 people had died in such facilities. That’s 42% of all COVID-19 deaths in the state, according to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Health.One of the worst outbreaks in Wisconsin, DHS discovered 191 residents and workers infected in one unnamed nursing home..

The president’s decision to issue a mandate was prompted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. study The effectiveness of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines was found to be declining among residents of the first vaccinated nursing home in early 2021.

The researchers said it could be due to reduced vaccine-induced immunity and the emergence of highly infectious delta mutants.

“Nursing home residents may remain at risk of infection despite vaccination, so multiple COVID-19 preventions, including infection control, testing, and vaccination of nursing home staff, residents, and visitors. Strategy is important, “says the study. Recommended.

FDAOK does not eliminate anxiety

The Wisconsin Healthcare Association and the Wisconsin Support Life Center promote vaccinations for long-term care staff. However, their national organizations warn that mandatory vaccines could exacerbate the shortage of workers in the industry.

As a healthcare employee, Miller said he would continue to play his part in keeping the people around him safe by wearing a mask and washing his hands. However, Miller pointed out that the vaccine “did not eradicate the disease,” and was able to catch it even after vaccination.

She believes it’s too early to carry out her mission. Miller said he had a family working in healthcare who quit his job instead of getting the shots he needed.

CDC is for unvaccinated people 29 times more likely to be hospitalized With COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated. Regarding Miller’s concerns about her ability to have children, the CDC advises: There is no evidence that there is a vaccineCauses childbirth problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men, including the COVID-19 vaccine. “

“Once the vaccine has been tested and approved by the FDA, I fully encourage the vaccine,” Miller said. “Vaccines are valuable and necessary, but I don’t want to be a guinea pig. I still believe that everyone should be free to get vaccinated.”

A few days after Miller spoke to Wisconsin Watch, the Pfizer vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Still, she hesitated to support it.

“I feel better because they approved it, but I’m still nervous about what might happen in the future,” Miller said of the change. “It usually takes years for the FDA to approve the vaccine, but this happened so quickly that it could have been in a hurry to convince more people to get the vaccine, and yet I feel like I’m missing information. “

The dispute over vaccine obligations continues

Miller isn’t the only caregiver employee concerned about vaccine obligations.For the past few weeks, healthcare professionals have been State Capitol And outside of them workplace..

And one of the country’s leading nursing home associations is concerned that the existing serious labor shortage in long-term care will only be extended by vaccination obligations.In Wisconsin, almost One in four jobs remains unfilledAccording to the Wisconsin Healthcare Association and the Wisconsin Support Life Center.

Devin Hart, a nurse in the emergency room at the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, responds to a speech on August 10, 2021 against the obligation to vaccinate health care workers on the steps of Madison’s State Capitol.

There is one Rock Haven Nursing Home in Rock County in Janesville example Of the facility that tried to implement such a policy. In December, a county-run nursing home mandated staff vaccinations and urged some employees to take legal action. They argued that the rule violated their right to “decide whether to accept or reject the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.” In response to legal objections, the Rock County Commission withdrew its delegation in late May.

Marilyn Burns, Rock Haven’s Infection Prevention Doctor, statement Make sure your nursing home is not vaccinated — currently fighting COVID-19 Outbreak..

“Some members of the Rockhaven community understand that Rockhaven is dissatisfied with hiring unvaccinated staff. This (Biden) mission is at our facility. I don’t know how it will affect it, “the statement said.

Wisconsin vaccination rate 32nd

In late August, Wisconsin’s fully vaccinated nursing homes accounted for approximately 62% of employees. The state is ranked 32nd out of 50 states in Puerto Rico, Guam and the District of Columbia.

Hawaii leads the country with an immunization rate of approximately 88% for long-term care staff. Louisiana was the last with 49%.

As of late August, the average number of health care workers who completed COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin was 62%. Hawaii has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated medical staff and Louisiana has the lowest percentage.

Wisconsin DHS said vaccines are the “most important tool” for protecting people from COVID-19, and that it is “extremely important” for care facility employees to be vaccinated.

As of September 5th, the agency was doing 2,678 public health surveys related to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities around Wisconsin.. The median number of confirmed cases per study was 3, the average was 11, and it was found that one unnamed facility reported 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, every time a case of COVID-19 is detected, a long-term care facility investigation is automatically initiated, including how the person was infected, said Elizabeth Goodsit, a DHS communications specialist. Stated.

The total number of active surveys has declined over the past year, but the DHS has reported a steady increase during the summer.

As of August 22, 2021, the average number of health care workers who completed COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin was 60.6%. Hawaii has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated medical staff, and Louisiana has the lowest percentage.

There is concern about labor shortage

There is also growing concern in the long-term care industry over Biden’s vaccine mission.so statementMark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Medical Association and the National Center for Supporting Life, opposed Biden’s selection of one group of healthcare providers.

“If we focus solely on nursing homes, workers who hesitate to vaccinate will flee to other health care providers and leave many centers that do not have enough staff to care for their residents,” the statement said. “It will exacerbate the already difficult labor shortage. The net effect of this action is contrary to its intent and affects its ability to provide quality care to its residents.”

Ultimately, Miller said she believes that everyone, including health care workers, should be allowed to control their health care, not the government.

“Nursing schools are always taught that patients have rights,” Miller told Wisconsin Watch. “They can choose not to take the drug, refuse treatment, or refuse the exam. Why are we patients in their own way and therefore do not have the right to refuse as well? mosquito?”

Madeline Furstenberg’s work on this story was sponsored by Ann Devroy Fellowship at the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire. The non-profit Wisconsinwatch (wisconsinwatch.org) works with the University of Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin, other news media, and the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. All works created, published, posted, or distributed by Wisconsin Watch do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of UW-Madison or its affiliates.

this paper First appeared WisconsinWatch.org It will be reissued here under a Creative Commons license.

Report a typo or error // // Send news tips