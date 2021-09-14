September 8 – September 13 – Today’s Oswego County

Oswego County – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there are a total of 460 people at 3:00 pm. An additional case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and two more county residents died last week (the last COVID-19 statistical report was on Tuesday, September 7th for Labor Day).

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these people. All deaths are a sad development in our efforts to combat this virus, which is widespread in our county. “It reminds me of that,” said Jiancheng Huang, director of public health at Oswego County.

Note-This week, the Department of Health reported a number of new cases that differed from the difference between today’s total and the total from September 7. OswegoCountyToday will contact you for clarification and will update this story with that information.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the level of infection to the community in Oswego remains “high,” and Huang is encouraging people to protect themselves in public, follow health guidance, and be vaccinated. increase.

He also said the county’s seven-day cumulative number of cases was as high as about 400, similar to the number of cases in the weeks of November and December 2020 before vaccination became widely available.

“According to the CDC, there have been four hospitalizations in the last seven days,” he said. “This is less than the week of November and December last year, when the number of cases was high. This indicates that the vaccine is working to protect our community. Severe illness, hospitalization. , Helps prevent death. “

Huang encourages everyone who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get an injection.

“Vaccines are widely available throughout the county,” said Huang. “These are available through county health departments, local pharmacies, local medical clinics, and local doctors and health care providers.”

He also reminded people to keep checking the Health Department’s website. www.health.oswegocounty.com For the latest information on vaccine availability.

“We may be able to receive more Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines and make all three approved vaccines available in future clinics,” he said.

Oswego County Health Department staff are committed to investigating all reported cases as quickly as possible. However, resources and other issues can cause delays. They undertook many other jobs this year, including testing children’s camps and other major events and immunizing the new semester. They also operate dozens of clinics, sometimes multiple clinics a day, and flu vaccination will begin shortly.

The school opened for the New Year, and the Ministry of Health said it was a good opportunity for parents to vaccinate students over the age of 12 with the COVID-19 virus. After being fully vaccinated, if there are no symptoms, the student does not need to be quarantined if exposed to positive classmates or family members. This is a good thing for parents to remember, as vaccination of their children will help them stay in school and stay involved in extracurricular activities.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week. It will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic at 70 Bunner Street in Oswego.

Health staff will administer the Pfizer (Cominati) vaccine from 1 pm to 5:30 pm over the age of 12. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who participate in the first injection will return on Wednesday, October. The second shot is 6.

“Our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is open to everyone on the vaccine, no matter where in the series,” said Dr. Christina Riepke, Director of Health Care, Oswego County. “In our clinic, patients can receive a first, second, or third dose.”

She needs to talk to her healthcare provider to find out if they should receive a third dose before patients come to the clinic, as only certain people with underlying illness need it. I added that there is.

“The third dose is different from the booster,” explained Dr. Liepke. “Patients with weakened immunity who need a third dose should be given 28 days (or later) after the second dose. In contrast, boosters are a few after completing the vaccine series. Given to all patients after months … The CDC and FDA are reviewing evidence of the potential need for boosters after any of the vaccines. This review is complete and booster doses are recommended. If so, we will also provide them. “

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine. https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/..

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations and online pre-registration are welcome. Call 315-349-3330 to make a reservation https://health.oswegocounty.com/ Click on the “Regional Information on COVID-19 Vaccination” link. Registration links for all Oswego County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics can be found here.

Today’s statistics are as follows:

Oswego County: (As of 3:00 pm)

7 days in Oswego County Positive rate : 8.5% ( September 7 : 7.3%)

: 7.3%) Total number of active cases: 516 (September 7: 452)

Total number of positive cases: 9,853 (September 7, 9,393)

Total number of collections: 9,245 (September 7: 8,850)

Total number of tests: 263,821 (September 7: 259,281)

Total number of negative results: 250,682 (September 7: 246,720)

Total number of people under forced quarantine and quarantine: 1,144 (September 7, 903)

Total deaths: 99 (September 7, 97)

You can find the number of people who have been vaccinated here..

Municipality with a case: The map has been updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minette

151-200 confirmed cases: ALBION, New Haven, Parish

Confirmed cases of 201-250: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: West monroe

Confirmed cases of 301-350: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

More than 400 confirmed cases: Fulton, Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Borney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (As of today) Note-The university has stopped publishing information on its site, instead statistics COVID-19 Tracker for the entire SUNY..

Oswego County School District: Look for the school district’s COVID-19 report card here.. This indicates if there are any positive cases for students and staff in the school district.

Death at a nursing home in Oswego County: (As of September 12, no change)

Nursing home Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Nursing Home – 49 (no change) Outside Nursing Home – 7 (No Change)

Assisted Living Facility Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Assisted Living Facility – 0 (no change) External support living facility – 0 (no change)

other Adult long-term care facility Deaths released on COVID-19: Adult long-term care facility: 0 (no change) Outside the adult long-term care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (As of yesterday)

Total number of positive cases: 2,323,065 (September 7, 2,292,760)

Total Dead (number) : 43,977 (September 7: 43,787) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYSDOH data source that collects confirmed daily mortality data reported only by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. Total fatalities reported to the CDC and edited by the CDC – 56,029 ( September 7: 55,768). This daily COVID-19 interim death certificate data reported to the CDC by NYS DOH and NYC includes those who died in environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, homes and hospice.



You can find other updates from the state here..

We: (As of 2:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 41,078,562 (September 7: 40,127,229)

Total deaths: 660,756 (September 7, 649,741)

Total number of vaccinated doses: 378,818,575 ( September 7 : 373,350,433 ).

World wide: (As of 2:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 225,014,163 (September 7: 221,599,997)

Total deaths: 4,635,805 (September 7, 4,582,097)

Residents have access to free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 7 pm. Ride in advance.

Note: TThe total number of positive cases in Oswego County has been cumulative since March 2020, and the number of recovery and deaths is those. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county number, but the county only tracks people who live in Oswego county. That is, students who leave their home county and return home and test positive there are included in the college dashboard, but not in the county dashboard. Their positive results are reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed on March 22, 2020.